DJI Elevates Immersive Drone Flight Experience with New Goggles N3

DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today introduces DJI Goggles N3, offering an enhanced way to enjoy an immersive flight experience from a pilot’s perspective.

Compatible with the new DJI Neo and DJI Avata 21, drone pilots can immerse themselves in thrilling aerial adventures at an accommodating and accessible price. With the simple tilt of a head or the flick of a wrist on the DJI RC Motion 31, users can perform aerial acrobatics including 360° flips and rolls, 180° lateral drifts, and one-tap power loops (with Avata 2), creating visually stunning cinematic footage and seamless synergy between the drone and its pilot.

“DJI continues to innovate the flying experience with our FPV products, whether it’s improving the comfort and user experience for our pilots or creating ways for pilots to share their aerial adventures with their friends and family,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI. “DJI Goggles N3 offers everyone the chance to sit in the cockpit and experience aerial tricks like flips and drifts from the comfort of their living room. Never before have people been able to explore the sky in this way.”

Designed for Comfort with an Ultra-wide Screen

With a roomy interior design, DJI Goggles N3 easily accommodates prescription eyewear, allowing pilots to keep their eyeglasses on, instead of making diopter adjustments or lens installations to correct their vision in-flight. The goggles’ headband and battery are also integrated into one piece to balance the weight, ensuring a light, comfortable fit. Featuring a full 1080p screen, the goggles boast an impressive 54° field of view (FOV) that creates an amazingly immersive visual experience. Ideal for changing temperature and high-humidity conditions, new one-tap defogging turns on an internal fan to circulate air, removing condensation and keeping the pilot’s view crystal-clear and fog-free.

Ultra-low Latency and Stable Video Transmission

Equipped with DJI’s advanced O4 digital video transmission system, featuring the same antenna design as Goggles 2, DJI Goggles N3 offers exceptional anti-interference performance. With 1080p/60fps live feeds, an average ultra-low latency of 31 ms1, and a transmission range of up to 13 km1, the system maintains stable, near-synchronous flight perceptions. The goggles automatically select the optimal frequency band between 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz1 based on the environment, ensuring a smooth live view, even when flying at a high speed.

New Features Enabling Smoother, Shareable, and Longer Flights

Several enhancements make the DJI Goggles N3 easier to use than ever. Most notably, an augmented reality (AR) cursor can be used when paired with the DJI RC Motion 3 to activate functions and adjust camera settings from the goggles’ screen before the aircraft takes off or while it’s braking or hovering. Other new features include:

Share Real-Time Live Feed: A smartphone can display a secondary live feed through the DJI Fly app by connecting DJI Goggles N3 to the smartphone with a USB-C cable. Everyone can experience what it feels like to fly thanks to this feature.

A smartphone can display a secondary live feed through the DJI Fly app by connecting DJI Goggles N3 to the smartphone with a USB-C cable. Everyone can experience what it feels like to fly thanks to this feature. Powerful 2.7-hour Long Operating Time1: When fully charged, DJI Goggles N3 can last nearly three hours, allowing pilots to explore the skies and expand their creativity.

Price and Availability

DJI Goggles N3 will be available for purchase for £229/€269 estimated in late November from store.dji.com and selected authorized retail partners.

DJI Goggles N3 are available as part of the DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo, which includes DJI Neo, Goggles N3, RC Motion 3, 3 batteries, and one charging hub – available today for £449/€529.

For more information about DJI Goggles N3, please visit: https://www.dji.com/goggles-n3

For more information about DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo, please visit: https://www.dji.com/neo

1All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to the product page on the official DJI website.