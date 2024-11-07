A new Aprilia Tuono is born, and new generations of motorcyclists – among the most knowledgeable and passionate out there – know that a new machine dedicated to pure fun is about to land

Young motorcyclists have already demonstrated their appreciation for Aprilia’s skill in understanding and interpreting their desire for fun with the RS 457, a model that was conceived in Noale and which harnesses all of Aprilia’s extensive knowledge in designing and building a true sports bike.

This excellent technical base provides the building blocks for the Aprilia Tuono 457, unveiled to new riders as a true naked bike, dedicated to day-to-day riding and leisure-time fun. The new Aprilia bears a legendary name which has always been synonymous with cutting-edge technology, maximum performance and absolute enjoyment both on the road and on the track.

Tuono 457 is the latest heir to a tradition of excellence in high-handlebar sports bikes offering a superb, adrenaline-filled ride. As such, the 457 is undoubtedly a Tuono to all intents and purposes, but it also has a number of differences that render it all the more exclusive: it is the only bike in the range that does not have a fairing integrated into the frame. In its place – for the first time on a Tuono – is a pared-back light cluster, worthy of a true naked bike. It’s the most non-conformist and rebellious Tuono that has ever been, and whilst it retains the core features of all Tuono bikes, the new model boasts an all-new look, designed to satisfy the needs and desires of the youngest generation at which it is aimed.

A fresh new design

The entire design of the Tuono 457 is new, and has grown from a blank sheet, upon which Aprilia’s designers have sketched the pared-back lines and compact surfaces of a true naked bike – an evolution of the stylistic language that makes all Aprilia bikes instantly recognisable and utterly unique. The full LED front light cluster retains the characteristic triple headlight that typifies all Aprilia models, interpreted here in an innovative manner, with a small lower spoiler – a homage to that on the legendary Tuono 1000 R twin-cylinder which also reflects the design of all Aprilia road bikes in the range, where the application of advanced aerodynamic solutions is clear to see.

The new tank shape expresses a sense of sportiness and has an ergonomic design which is specifically conceived to match the wide handlebar, for a dynamic, fun ride.

Also new is the design of the side panels and tailpiece, which echo the essential styling of the Tuono 457. The rear light cluster is also full LED, while the twin-cylinder engine with load-bearing function is intentionally left uncovered, highlighting its uniqueness in this category, as is the twin-beam aluminium frame. The decision to locate the exhaust system under the engine also contributes to the clean look of the bike, whilst also providing greater freedom in terms of the positioning of the passenger footrests. The saddle, which is 800 mm from the ground, is tapered at the sides to aid the rider when placing a foot on the ground; the passenger seat is roomy, while the single-seat tailpiece is available as an accessory.

Top-level power/weight ratio

The Tuono 457 is crafted around the ultra-modern 457 cc twin-cylinder engine which has just been introduced on the RS 457, the jewel in Aprilia’s technological crown.

It is a liquid-cooled, parallel front twin-cylinder engine with double camshaft timing and four valves per cylinder, which has a maximum power output of 35 kW (47.6 hp) at 9,400 rpm – the maximum possible for a motorbike that can be ridden with an A2 licence – and a torque of 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm, 82% of which is already available at 3,000 rpm. The bike offers record levels of performance for a front twin-cylinder with this engine size.

This latest-generation engine is extremely compact and light, helping to achieve a record power/weight ratio, the key priority for Noale’s designers: indeed, the bike’s dry weight is just 159 kg. The specific layout of the engine was selected to optimise lightness and compactness as far as possible, leaving plenty of freedom when designing the chassis; the engine also has a load-bearing function, with the swingarm mount incorporated into the rear.

Aprilia’s twin-cylinder engine draws on the experience gained with the super-powerful 1100 cc V4 engine fitted on the RSV4 and later on the 659 cc twin-cylinder engine fitted to the 660 range.

Aprilia’s technicians have worked to optimise the overall dimensions, fully integrating the cooling circuit and the blow-by recovery circuit into the engine, enabling external piping to be eliminated.

The crankcase is split horizontally into two parts, in order to further reduce bulk and make the structure more robust.

Various solutions have been used to minimise internal friction: the cylinders are offset by around 6.5 mm from the crankshaft, reducing friction during the piston thrust; the countershaft and the water pump work on roller bearings instead of bushings, and the piston pins undergo a DLC (Diamond-like Carbon) surface treatment. Finally, the gearbox uses roller cages instead of bushings – the same as on Aprilia’s V4 engines – and in addition, it boasts a new patented lubrication solution, with a system integrated into the axles of the shift forks. The cam axles of the 4-valve/cylinder twin camshaft timing system, driven by a lateral chain, are hollow and use calibrated cups – which help to reduce inertia – in order to move the valves. The oil-bath multi-disc clutch is power-assisted, and has an anti-hopping system. Unlike the RS 457, the final drive train of the Tuono 457 is shorter as a result of the adoption of a crown wheel with an extra tooth, which enables even greater responsiveness at every touch of the electronic Ride-by-Wire multimap throttle.

The chassis: absolute lightness and agility

The new Tuono 457 benefits from Aprilia’s invaluable, winning expertise, gained through years of competing, and is the only bike in its segment with an aluminium frame.

To achieve the very best compromise between rigidity and weight, the shapes of the chassis were optimised using Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), along with a host of on-road development sessions. The resulting layout is devoted to maximum lightness, which ensures the dynamic behaviour and the characteristic front-axle feel common to all Aprilia bikes. The chassis is forged from two lateral aluminium beams, bolted onto the steering head and at the rear; the engine functions as a load-bearing element – a solution inspired by the highly successful engine on the 660 road range – which enables the creation of a compact, light and rigid structure. This solution delivers the best power/weight ratio in the category. In order to allow the chassis to fully express its superb handling and precision to the full, cutting-edge suspensions have been selected, and the calibration of the latter delivers maximum fun and the best possible control in every situation. The fork with 41 mm stems and 120 mm travel has a preload adjustment setting, and the rear shock absorber (with 130 mm travel), which supports the asymmetrical steel swingarm, is adjustable too.

The braking system features a pair of ByBre callipers (the front of which has a radial mount) which operate with two steel discs of 320 mm at the front and 220 mm at the rear.

The brake lever on the handlebar is adjustable, ensuring the best ergonomic position at all times.

The system is assisted by a Bosch two-channel ABS system with dual-mapping, available either on both wheels or only on the front. The 17-inch rims fit tyres measuring 110/70 at the front and 150/60 at the back – perfect for emphasising the spectacular agility that the features of the chassis deliver.

Electronic control systems for safety and fun

The electronic equipment of the Tuono 457 continues Aprilia’s technological tradition, and is the most comprehensive in this category, developed with the dual goal of enhancing riding fun and ensuring maximum safety under all conditions. The Ride by Wire system – which Aprilia introduced first, both in MotoGP with the futuristic RS Cube, and in mass production with the Shiver – boasts three Riding Modes that adjust the power and torque delivery and the traction control, which can be set to three levels as well as disengaged. The Aprilia Riding Modes are also conceived to make life in the saddle easier: the rider simply selects the mode best suited to their riding style or situation in order to enjoy the optimal engine management and traction control settings.

The three Riding Modes are as follows:

ECO: the power delivered by the engine is progressive, while the traction control intervention level is set to medium (Level 2). Perfect for longer journeys and for day-to-day riding.

SPORT: the perfect mode for sporting riding, with a more prompt, dynamic power delivery from the engine and less invasive traction control (Level 1).

RAIN: a riding mode designed for use in low-grip conditions and on wet tarmac.

The power delivery is very smooth, whilst the traction control is set to maximum (Level 3) for total safety when accelerating.

The ATC (Aprilia Traction Control) system can always be adjusted, regardless of the Riding Mode selected, including whilst riding, by using the handy UP and DOWN buttons on the left-hand command block. In all Riding Modes, the ABS is set to the maximum level, and is engaged on both wheels. The ABS can be disengaged from the rear wheel when the bike is stationary, by pressing and holding the Riding Mode button, in order to maximise the sporty ride when on the track, for example.

The extensive catalogue of dedicated accessories also includes the AQS system:

Aprilia Quick Shift, the bi-directional electronic gearbox, for super-fast gear changes without having to close the throttle or use the clutch, which is also available when downshifting.

The Tuono 457 equipment also includes the cutting-edge TFT 5” colour instrument panel as standard, as well as the practical, intuitive back-lit commands on the handlebar. The Aprilia MIA system is another accessory that further extends the functionality of the instrumentation: this multi-media platform enables the rider to connect their smartphone to the bike. The system offers a connection protocol which minimises smartphone battery consumption, and includes both the Infotainment system – for managing the voice assistant, calls and music via the intuitive handlebar controls – and the navigation function, which enables the rider to view pictogram directions directly on the instrument panel after setting the travel destination on the associated smartphone. The Aprilia MIA app also enables the routes taken to be memorised as well as analysing the data acquired directly on the app, using the geo-referenced telemetry function.

Versions and colours

The Aprilia Tuono 457 comes in two different graphic versions. The Piranha Red livery boasts the classic colours of Aprilia’s history – black and red – which serve to highlight the sporty nature of the Tuono 457. The second graphic version is called Puma Gray and features more sober colours, grey and white, which lend the Tuono 457 a more urban look.

Aprilia boasts a wide range of accessories

Aprilia has developed a broad range of original accessories for the Tuono 457 range, designed to enhance the sporting character of the bike and improve both comport and functionality.

Single-seater tail cover: this accessory completes the sporty image of the bike, overlapping the passenger seat and enhancing the design.

this accessory completes the sporty image of the bike, overlapping the passenger seat and enhancing the design. Clutch and brake lever: machined from solid aluminium, the levers are adjustable in order to offer optimum ergonomics. The anodised red finish emphasises the sporty look of the bike.

machined from solid aluminium, the levers are adjustable in order to offer optimum ergonomics. The anodised red finish emphasises the sporty look of the bike. Rear brake and gear pedals: sporty-look pedals machined from solid aluminium with anodised red finish.

sporty-look pedals machined from solid aluminium with anodised red finish. Aluminium rider footrest terminals: machined from solid aluminium in anodised red, they increase the grip of motorcycle boots for sporting use.

machined from solid aluminium in anodised red, they increase the grip of motorcycle boots for sporting use. Brake lever cover: inspired by the brand’s racing experience, the brake lever cover ensures maximum safety, preventing accidental engagement of the front brake.

inspired by the brand’s racing experience, the brake lever cover ensures maximum safety, preventing accidental engagement of the front brake. Red drive chain: the red links enhance the sporty look.

the red links enhance the sporty look. Aluminium plate holder: replaces the original plastic part, improving the aesthetics of the bike. It also features integrated LED number plate lights.

replaces the original plastic part, improving the aesthetics of the bike. It also features integrated LED number plate lights. Bi-directional Quickshifter: this easy-to-install device enables up- and down-shifting through the gears without needing to use the clutch, enabling super-fast gear changes.

this easy-to-install device enables up- and down-shifting through the gears without needing to use the clutch, enabling super-fast gear changes. USB port: essential for charging external devices such as smartphones. To be fitted next to the instrument panel.

essential for charging external devices such as smartphones. To be fitted next to the instrument panel. Racing brake pads: type-approved for road use, the racing-style front brake pads improve performance whilst braking.

type-approved for road use, the racing-style front brake pads improve performance whilst braking. Front wheel protector: attached to the front wheel axle, these aluminium pads with rubber ends prevent damage to the brake disc in case of a fall.

attached to the front wheel axle, these aluminium pads with rubber ends prevent damage to the brake disc in case of a fall. Helmet attachment cable: via a special hook located under the seat, the safety cable enables the helmet to be secured to the vehicle.

via a special hook located under the seat, the safety cable enables the helmet to be secured to the vehicle. TPMS tyre pressure sensor: indicates the tyre pressure on the instrument panel.

indicates the tyre pressure on the instrument panel. Comfort saddle: created in order to improve riding comfort whilst maintaining the same distance from the ground as the standard saddle.

created in order to improve riding comfort whilst maintaining the same distance from the ground as the standard saddle. Lowered saddle : a saddle with a lower profile, enabling riders of all heights to rest their feet on the ground with ease, without affecting riding comfort.

: a saddle with a lower profile, enabling riders of all heights to rest their feet on the ground with ease, without affecting riding comfort. Passenger handles: with an ergonomic shape, they integrate perfectly with the design of the tail-piece and offer a safe, comfortable hand-hold for the customer.

with an ergonomic shape, they integrate perfectly with the design of the tail-piece and offer a safe, comfortable hand-hold for the customer. Side bags: thermoformed side bags designed for easy installation using the special holders without affecting the line of the vehicle, and ensuring passenger comfort is maintained.

thermoformed side bags designed for easy installation using the special holders without affecting the line of the vehicle, and ensuring passenger comfort is maintained. Tank bag: Tank bag designed for practical everyday use. Easy to attach and remove thanks to the specially-designed support. A rain cover and case with transparent cover are also included, enabling the rider’s smartphone to be used for navigation.

Tank bag designed for practical everyday use. Easy to attach and remove thanks to the specially-designed support. A rain cover and case with transparent cover are also included, enabling the rider’s smartphone to be used for navigation. Tank guards: crafted from adhesive 3D material, they protect the tank and prevent the rider from slipping. Available for the central and side areas of the tank.

crafted from adhesive 3D material, they protect the tank and prevent the rider from slipping. Available for the central and side areas of the tank. Electronic anti-theft system: consisting of a compact, hi-tech control unit that is easy to install. Also equipped with a remote control. The system has its own power supply and uses minimal energy.

consisting of a compact, hi-tech control unit that is easy to install. Also equipped with a remote control. The system has its own power supply and uses minimal energy. Aprilia MIA: this device enables the rider to connect their smartphone to the bike via Bluetooth, turning it into a true multimedia platform.

this device enables the rider to connect their smartphone to the bike via Bluetooth, turning it into a true multimedia platform. Outdoor bike cover : made from waterproof fabric, it protects the bike from adverse weather conditions when parked outside.

: made from waterproof fabric, it protects the bike from adverse weather conditions when parked outside. Style mirrors : type-approved bar-end mirrors.

: type-approved bar-end mirrors. Indoor bike cover: made from breathable, stretchy material, it adapts to the shape of the bike, protecting it from dirt and dust.

A new line of dedicated clothing

In collaboration with Alpinestars, Aprilia has designed a range of technical clothing that perfectly complements the style and features of the Tuono 457.

Overtake full helmet: developed in the wind tunnel to reduce turbulence, improve stability and enhance soundproofing at high speeds. Equipped with an efficient ventilation system, the helmet comes complete with a retractable inner sun visor. It also features a Pinlock anti-fog visor, an action camera mount and an air deflector for the chin guard. Available in black and white.

developed in the wind tunnel to reduce turbulence, improve stability and enhance soundproofing at high speeds. Equipped with an efficient ventilation system, the helmet comes complete with a retractable inner sun visor. It also features a Pinlock anti-fog visor, an action camera mount and an air deflector for the chin guard. Available in black and white. Speed Blast Air Tex jacket: with an advanced poly-fabric outer structure for high levels of abrasion and tear resistance, the jacket features air vents and wide mesh-on-mesh panels on the chest, back and arms to increase ventilation, and is ideal for use in a wide variety of weather conditions. The ergonomic Nucleon Flex Plus protectors on the shoulders and elbows ensure ample freedom of movement.

with an advanced poly-fabric outer structure for high levels of abrasion and tear resistance, the jacket features air vents and wide mesh-on-mesh panels on the chest, back and arms to increase ventilation, and is ideal for use in a wide variety of weather conditions. The ergonomic Nucleon Flex Plus protectors on the shoulders and elbows ensure ample freedom of movement. Next Rival Tech sweatshirt: the ideal garment for riding in urban environments. With reinforced areas on the shoulders, elbows and back, it offers excellent abrasion resistance. The main shell of the sweatshirt is crafted from woven fabric, lending it a casual look. The Nucleon Flex Plus protectors on the shoulders and elbows provide high levels of protection.

the ideal garment for riding in urban environments. With reinforced areas on the shoulders, elbows and back, it offers excellent abrasion resistance. The main shell of the sweatshirt is crafted from woven fabric, lending it a casual look. The Nucleon Flex Plus protectors on the shoulders and elbows provide high levels of protection. Burnout Denim: Technical jeans that combine protection and style. With a straight regular fit, crafted from high-quality denim and equipped with internal panels in Aramid fibre for an increased level of protection against abrasions and cuts. The Nucleon knee protectors provide freedom of movement, and feature a subtle design for an understated look.

Technical jeans that combine protection and style. With a straight regular fit, crafted from high-quality denim and equipped with internal panels in Aramid fibre for an increased level of protection against abrasions and cuts. The Nucleon knee protectors provide freedom of movement, and feature a subtle design for an understated look. Rapid Dash Air gloves: a sporty, lightweight glove with robust rigid knuckle protection and a full palm covering in synthetic suede for excellent durability. The glove also features a touchscreen-compatible fingertip for use with smartphones and GPS systems, as well as elasticated panels for greater finger mobility.

a sporty, lightweight glove with robust rigid knuckle protection and a full palm covering in synthetic suede for excellent durability. The glove also features a touchscreen-compatible fingertip for use with smartphones and GPS systems, as well as elasticated panels for greater finger mobility. Twisties Tex Jacket: new sporty jacket in a fabric that is perfect for all weather conditions, thanks to the removable winter lining. Equipped with Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow protectors, the jacket can also accommodate the airbag module.

new sporty jacket in a fabric that is perfect for all weather conditions, thanks to the removable winter lining. Equipped with Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow protectors, the jacket can also accommodate the airbag module. Twisties Leather Gloves: new leather gloves designed for comfort and protection during road use. They feature ergonomic carbon protectors on the knuckles and an innovative microfibre and PU insert on the palm and thumb for excellent abrasion resistance and breathability.

