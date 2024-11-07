The Factory versions of Aprilia sports bikes have always been the flagship of the company’s production, dedicated to the most demanding and skilled bikers who recognise the quality of their exceptionally refined outfitting. The public appreciated the previous Tuono 660 Factory so much that Aprilia has decided to leave the new version as the only model in the range, certain of having in its hands an exquisite means of fun with unbeatable dynamic qualities. The new Tuono 660 Factory is a true generator of emotions within everyone’s reach, fully in keeping with Aprilia’s 660 project for motorbikes with an outstanding weight/power ratio, lightweight and high-performing, built around its next generation, highly modern and technological straight-twin engine.

With the aim of being even more incisive and fun for racing on the road, the outfitting of the new Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory has taken another step up to include the advanced Öhlins suspensions: the fork is of the NIX 30 series with 43 mm stems, while the STX 46 shock absorber has a built-in tank. Both units can be fine-tuned in terms of rebound and compression damping, and in spring pre- load too.

Further improvement to the weight/power ratio, one of the main goals of all the Aprilia 660 bikes and already at the top on the previous version: the kerb weight of 181 kg is now associated with the new maximum power value of 105 hp provided by the 660 cc straight-twin transverse engine with a double overhead cam timing system and four valves per cylinder, obtained thanks also to the use of the new and bigger 52 mm throttle bodies in place of the previous 48 mm ones. There’s also a 35 kW restricted version: a compact and lightweight next generation unit resulting from the experience acquired on the hugely powerful engine fitted on the RSV4, and with which it shares the same construction philosophy and basic concepts. The engine also has a load-bearing function, with its rear area housing the aluminium fork.

The combustion chambers are asymmetrical, staggered by 270° to obtain irregular sparks and therefore performance and sounds similar to a V twin engine. This layout helps to create a compact, lightweight and yet rigid structure thanks to a frame with two side beams bolted in the area of the steering connecting rod and in the back part, echoing the Aprilia tradition of producing exquisite chassis. For the first time on the Tuono 660, the frame/swingarm unit is painted a gutsy black.

Tuono 660 Factory is equipped with the complete series of electronic APRC controls as standard, with the electronic Ride-by-Wire accelerator and inertial 6-axis platform. The latter, thanks to the accelerometers and gyroscopes it contains, is able to recognise the bike condition in relation to the road; it records and processes the input obtained while travelling, and sends the data to the control unit which intervenes to optimise the control parameters. The Tuono 660 Factory APRC now boasts launch control (ALC) – the system that manages standing starts and is normally used on competition bikes. The APRC includes ATC (Aprilia Traction Control) – adjustable traction control characterised by high-performing fine intervention logics; AWC (Aprilia Wheelie Control) – the adjustable nose-up control system; ACC (Aprilia Cruise Control) for maintaining the set speed without using throttle control; AQS (Aprilia Quick Shift) – an electronic gearbox for very fast gear changes without leaving the accelerator or using the clutch (and also fitted with a downshift function for shifting down without touching the clutch); AEB (Aprilia Engine Brake) – the system for adjustable engine brake control during throttle-off; and AEM (Aprilia Engine Map) that provides different mappings to change the character and way of dispensing engine power.

As before, Tuono 660 Factory has multi-map ABS Cornering, a system (of extremely limited weight and size) that optimises braking and the intervention of ABS on bends thanks to a specific algorithm which constantly monitors various parameters such as lateral acceleration, pressure on the front brake lever, and the turning, roll and yaw angles, modulating the action of the brakes to combine deceleration and stability in the best possible way.

Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory has stepped up its on-board electronics too: the more lavish accessories now include new electric commands to the back-lit handlebar, and a larger (5”) new colour instrument panel with optic bonding (boosting brightness and reducing reflections), able to provide more information.

The design of the new Tuono 660 Factory continues to stand out for its small footrests that emphasise its sporty character, and by the innovative choice of a twin fairing acting as an aerodynamic appendage: the pressure of the air channelled between the two walls helps to boost stability at high speeds and at the same time enhances the rider’s comfort and protects him/her from direct flows, even diverting the hot air taken from the engine. The new Tuono 660 Factory is distinguished by superstructures for the new design of the front area and by the absence of the push rod underneath the engine (avoiding extra weight), not to mention its more streamlined style. The accessories also include a single-seater tail that can replace the passenger seat – lighter than the previous one and with a renewed design that increases the space for the rider, making it possible to sit further back to ensure greater protection from the air when lying low on the tank.

