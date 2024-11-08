Friday, November 8, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

The Motorbike Show roars back on screen

Industry NewsTVLatest News
1 min.read

The Motorbike Show Roars Back On ScreenHenry Cole and the gang return for Series 13 of The Motorbike Show, starting on ITV4 on 27th November.

Viewers can look forward to a fresh restoration project, which Henry will bring into his shed, where engineering genius Allen Millyard will help return it to its former glory. As always, time is tight if they are going to get the bike ready for a rideout in the final episode.The Motorbike Show Roars Back On Screen

Regular features include rides along some of the UK’s best biking roads, testing the latest motorcycles and visiting amazing places along the way.

Henry will also be celebrating the anniversaries of some truly iconic bikes and meeting amazing people with stories to tell about them.

After setting a new two-up world record in the previous series, Henry and Allen might be attempting to break more records this time round, if time and the weather are on their side.

Four new one-hour episodes of The Motorbike Show will be broadcast on ITV4 weekly, starting on Wednesday 27th November at 9pm.

For more information on all programmes produced by Henry Cole visit henrycole.tvThe Motorbike Show Roars Back On Screen

For more news on Henry Cole and other tv related new check out our dedicated TV News page

For more information on all programmes produced by Henry Cole visit henrycole.tv

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
John Reynolds 2004 BSB title to be celebrated at Motorcycle Live
Next article
ROLLPACK: THE VERSATILE OPTION

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

ROLLPACK: THE VERSATILE OPTION

Industry News 0
It could be argued that our ROLLPACK is the...

John Reynolds 2004 BSB title to be celebrated at Motorcycle Live

Industry News 0
Suzuki will celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Reynolds’...

New Aprilia RSV4 And RSV4 Factory

Aprilia 0
The Aprilia RSV4’s story is one of the most...

Most Popular

ROLLPACK: THE VERSATILE OPTION

Industry News 0
It could be argued that our ROLLPACK is the...

John Reynolds 2004 BSB title to be celebrated at Motorcycle Live

Industry News 0
Suzuki will celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Reynolds’...

New Aprilia RSV4 And RSV4 Factory

Aprilia 0
The Aprilia RSV4’s story is one of the most...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Rollpack: The Versatile Option

ROLLPACK: THE VERSATILE OPTION

Frank Duggan - 0