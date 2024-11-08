The Motorbike Show roars back on screen

Henry Cole and the gang return for Series 13 of The Motorbike Show, starting on ITV4 on 27th November.

Viewers can look forward to a fresh restoration project, which Henry will bring into his shed, where engineering genius Allen Millyard will help return it to its former glory. As always, time is tight if they are going to get the bike ready for a rideout in the final episode.

Regular features include rides along some of the UK’s best biking roads, testing the latest motorcycles and visiting amazing places along the way.

Henry will also be celebrating the anniversaries of some truly iconic bikes and meeting amazing people with stories to tell about them.

After setting a new two-up world record in the previous series, Henry and Allen might be attempting to break more records this time round, if time and the weather are on their side.

Four new one-hour episodes of The Motorbike Show will be broadcast on ITV4 weekly, starting on Wednesday 27th November at 9pm.

For more information on all programmes produced by Henry Cole visit henrycole.tv

