Ruroc Announce Black Friday Deals With Up To 70% Off

Ruroc has announced the details of its biggest ever Black Friday deal, with offers right across the British brand’s range of helmets and accessories with as much as 70% off.

Running across both the AT4.0 and EOX helmet ranges, customers have a huge choice of offers to choose from, including some of the most popular colour schemes available, including the iconic Star Wars Storm Trooper design on the AT4.0 Carbon and the very latest EOX Raw Carbon too.

Hollie Weatherstone, Head of Brand for Ruroc, announced the Black Friday deals, commenting, “Without question we’ve pulled all the stops out for this year’s Black Friday event. As we proved last year, it’s a great way for riders to get into the Ruroc brand, and so this time we’ve really expanded the offers to give everyone something to suit their style and taste. And of course, because at Ruroc we ship directly, these offers are even more appealing and benefit from a quick delivery time too.”

For riders looking for a truly stand-out-from-crowd design, the AT4.0 Carbon Serpent hits the spot with its aggressive and bold design wrapped around the highly acclaimed AT4.0 Carbon shell, featuring RHEON technology, fidlock strap and its 215/100 degree field of vision. The AT4.0 Serpent has a massive 70% off on Black Friday, with other AT4.0 models on offer including, Storm Trooper, El Diablo, and the Track Union Jack.

Those looking for the very latest in Ruroc technology, need look no further than the EOX Raw Carbon – available on the Black Friday deal with 40% off. Launched earlier this year, EOX moves the game on even further as the brand’s flagship helmet offering ultimate protection with improved aerodynamic, thermal and acoustic performance, setting a new standard for fit and comfort, with integrated communication options too.

Offers include:

70% off – AT4.0 Carbon Serpent

40% off – AT4.0 Carbon Storm Trooper (Star Wars)

25% off 0 AT4.0 Street El Diablo

40% off – EOX Raw Carbon

40% off – AT4.0 Track Union Jack

For more information on all Ruroc’s Black Friday deals visit www.ruroc.com