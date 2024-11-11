Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Alonso sets sights on #14 as Holgado, Veijer & Ortola fight for P2

Alonso Sets Sights On #14 As Holgado, Veijer & Ortola Fight For P2Another weekend, another David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) victory. And this one meant something more.

The Colombian won for the 13th time in 2024, his sixth in a row, to hand his Valencia-based Aspar Team a reason to smile in what was an incredibly difficult weekend for everyone affected by the devasting floods in the region. Alonso, Aspar and the entire MotoGP™ paddock will race in solidarity with Valencia this weekend as the World Champion hunts win number 14 of the year. That would be an all-time record across any class.

The classy #80 won at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya earlier in the year, so he’ll take some stopping as he had done all season. Elsewhere, the fight for the silver medal took a twist in Sepang after Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) suffered a DNF, which meant Collin Veijer’s (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) P5 saw the Dutch star draw level on points with the Spaniard with one race to go.

Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) is mathematically still in with a shout too. The #48 – who bagged a P4 in Malaysia – sits 19 points down on both Holgado and Veijer, so a big swing will be needed in Ortola’s favour if he’s to collect the runners-up medal come Sunday. No matter what happens, Ortola will need to win or match his P2 from May to have a say.

Norton Motorcycles Announces Strategic Leadership Transition to Drive Future Success
Moto2: all eyes on the race for third

