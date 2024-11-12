Nevis Marketing secures exclusive UK and Ireland distribution deal for ROKiT OFF and ROKiT UP

ROKiT OFF’s innovative cleaning products and ROKiT UP digital tyre pumps now exclusively distributed through Nevis Marketing

Nevis Marketing, one of the UK’s leading importers and distributors of motorcycle clothing and accessories, has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for ROKiT’s motorcycle products including ROKiT OFF, a range of high-quality cleaning and protection products which have been created with a renowned auto OEM manufacturer.

The partnership is set to bring ROKiT OFF and ROKiT UP to dealers and retailers across the UK and Ireland, making ROKiT’s premium cleaning kits and products more accessible than ever.

ROKiT is the Title Partner of the championship-winning ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team.

ROKiT OFF is designed not just to clean but also protect, tackling tough dirt and grime without compromising material finishes and leaving surfaces protected. With a full range of dedicated kits including a Helmet Care Kit, Motorcycle Cleaning Kit, a Premium Ceramic Pack and the most recently launched Premium Winter Pack, there’s something suitable for the most common uses. As well as the kits, customers can purchase top-ups and refills as individual products are available too.

ROKiT UP digital pumps, used regularly, can improve tyre wear and safety and have been proven for accuracy by the ROKiT-sponsored BMW Motorrad WorldSBK and ROKiT BMW Motorrad BSB teams.

Scott Empson, Managing Director of Nevis Marketing, comments: “We’re extremely pleased to be working with ROKiT and bringing its range of ROKiT OFF and ROKiT UP products into the market through our enthusiastic and supportive dealer network. We felt that the brand complimented our brand portfolio and loved the variety of options available as part of the product line-up. We look forward to working with them!”

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT Industries, added: “We’re really excited to have created these high performance products, the idea of which came about through working with the championship-winning ROKiT BMW Motorrrad WorldSBK team, and we are hugely confident that bikers will love using them, so it’s tremendous that we’ve teamed-up with Nevis Marketing to take ROKiT OFF and ROKiT UP into retail across the UK and Ireland.”

ROKiT OFF and ROKiT UP products range will be available from November through Nevis Marketing’s strong network of dealers.

For more information on Nevis Marketing and the ROKiT, please visit www.nevis.uk.com and www.rokit.com.