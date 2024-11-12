Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Chain reaction in green

Industry NewsLubricantsLiqui Moly
Chain Reaction In GreenLIQUI MOLY launches Offroad Chain Spray

Drive chains are among the motorcycle components subject to the highest stress. Proper maintenance can extend the service life considerably. At the EICMA motorcycle fair in Milan, LIQUI MOLY presents a product that was primarily developed for motocross machines and dirt bikes: the Motorbike Offroad Chain Spray.

A carefully maintained motorcycle chain lasts many thousands of kilometers; poorly maintained chains last considerably less. Regular maintenance of the chain can maximize its service life. With the Motorbike Offroad Chain Spray, lubricant specialist LIQUI MOLY presents a product for chain care of motocross machines and dirt bikes at the leading international two-wheeler trade fair EICMA. “Where it’s wet, muddy and dusty, our new product shows its strengths,” says David Kaiser, Head of Research & Development at LIQUI MOLY. Even under adverse conditions, the off-road product prevents corrosion because its immense creeping properties allow it to reach all areas where a stable lubricating film is required. “At the same time, it is not too sticky, so dust and dirt only slightly adhere to the drive chain. This in turn counteracts wear, because dust and dirt act like sandpaper over time,” explains David Kaiser.

The spray head makes it possible to apply the product over a wide area and also allows finely dosed, precise application when the long, narrow nozzle is folded up. The chain spray is recognizable by its green color, which also appears on the can label.

If you mainly drive your motorcycle or offroad machine on the road, you should opt for one of the LIQUI MOLY chain sprays intended for a wider range of applications. These are a very good compromise if the vehicle is only occasionally driven off-road.

Another piece of advice from the expert for a regular dose of lubricant: “It is better to apply frequently and sparingly than occasionally and thickly. This is because excess lubricant attracts dirt more intensively and sticks to the chain and sprocket case.”

