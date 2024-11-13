Honda Racing Uk Reveals Its 2025 Rider Lineup



In a lineup of familiar faces, Honda Racing UK is delighted to reveal the riders campaigning for the manufacturer throughout the 2025 season in British Championship racing and at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT races.

In the Bennetts British Superbike series, Tommy Bridewell continues for a second year determined to go one better next season and become a two-time BSB champion. His remarkable 2024 campaign was punctuated with three wins and a further sixteen podiums en route to second in the championship standings, just a single point away from consecutive titles on alternate manufacturers.

Joining him aboard a Honda Racing UK Fireblade once more is Northern Irishman Andrew Irwin, who is set to embark on his fifth season with the team (2019-2020, 2023-2025). A previous winner aboard Honda machinery, he made a welcome return to the podium on multiple occasions last year and targets more in 2025.

Returning to race once more in the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT Races, Dean Harrison is eager to build on an excellent debut year racing the Fireblade and CBR600RR on the roads. Podiums aboard Superbike, Superstock & Supersport machinery in his first year of racing for Honda laid the solid foundations on which to build in 2025. Dean will also supplement his road racing activities with a season of racing in the British Supersport category.

Lining up alongside him in the iconic colours of Honda once more to compete solely in the ‘big bike’ classes is road racing royalty, John McGuinness MBE. His popular return to the podium at this year’s NW200 was a clear standout from his thirty-fourth season of motorcycle racing, and with season thirty-five now confirmed, he and Honda look set to continue making history together for another year.

And finally, fresh from his 2024 British Supersport Championship triumph, Jack Kennedy is confirmed as a Honda Racing UK rider in 2025 with a decision pending on the championship in which he will race. He is set to test 2025 Supersport & Superbike machinery at the end of November before making an informed decision on his future. An announcement will be made in due course.

All five 2025 riders will be in attendance at Motorcycle Live, on 17th November, marking their first public appearance as 2025 team members.

#1 Tommy Bridewell

I am incredibly excited to continue with Honda for another season. In our first year together we achieved a huge amount of success and proved so many people wrong, especially after spending five years with another manufacturer and starting the year with a brand-new package for the team and I. Ultimately, we finished second in the championship by a single point but the difference in the level of the package from round one compared to round eleven was huge. We’ve had our learning year if you like, and now it’s time to put in place all of the things we’ve learnt and deliver on that potential. Our target is the same, to win the championship and become a two-time BSB champion.

#18 Andrew Irwin

I can’t wait to get started in 2025, I am thankful to Harv and Neil Fletcher for giving me this opportunity to continue into my third consecutive year with the team. It’s time for me to show them why I am here in the team and repay the faith they have shown in me. The Fireblade development, particularly towards the end of the year came on massively and the package is now very competitive. We always have a really good off-season and we have lots of testing planned so I can’t wait to get going and I’m excited for the year ahead.

#4 Jack Kennedy

I feel in a unique position following the fantastic year that we have had, as I have the opportunity to carry out a private test before making an informed decision on what I want to do next year. It’s not often you get the chance to test ride the bike before you commit to racing it the following season! The team is making this possible and we worked so well together this year so thank you to them. Remaining as a Honda Racing UK rider was the priority and I am excited to test before making my final decision on the 2025 season ahead.

#5 Dean Harrison

I am so excited to go again next year having learnt all of the lessons we learnt this year on the roads and the short circuits. I enjoy riding the CBR600RR so much so to continue in Supersport is really positive, we showed some really good pace on that bike so I want to continue building on that good form. I also get to work with the same crew as this year across all of my racing next season which helps a lot with consistency. You see how hard they work and it’s such a motivator for me. We have a year of development under our belt with all of the bikes and I am looking forward to getting on with the job and trying to win.

#1 John McGuinness MBE

There is nothing that makes me prouder than putting on my Honda top, riding for this team and representing the brand. To be there in the thick of it contributing what I can to the team and having a good go of it myself, it honestly means the world. So to get the opportunity to continue doing that for another year, I couldn’t be happier. I rode hard this year and you could say we managed to capitalise on a few scenarios to stand back on the box again, but they don’t come in Christmas crackers and you have to earn them. It was amazing really, and very humbling to get such a reaction. I always knew I was capable of another podium but when it came it was so sweet. I’m just super proud and excited to get going with the testing and get stuck in come the season start.



Team Manager Havier Beltran

2024 represented a fundamental shift for Honda as we returned to the fight at the front and showcased our true racing potential, celebrating hard earnt success. Tommy performed exceptionally in his first year with us and whilst he ultimately came second in the championship he showcased exactly why he is a British champion with his remarkable consistency and dogged determination. There is absolutely no reason why he cannot fight again to become a champion for Honda in 2025. Andrew stepped back onto the podium in 2024 and his return to front-running form has been great to witness, his speed and potential have always been there and I am confident with a positive off-season he can hit the ground running in the spring.

Dean’s performance on two brand-new motorcycles this year on the roads was hugely impressive and the podiums he achieved were a just reward for the dedication he displayed. I am also confident that a switch to Supersport will enable Dean to build on the front running pace he showcased towards the latter end of the 24 season. John and Honda have such a rich and fruitful history so retaining him for another year, particularly after an emotional return to the podium at this year’s North West, was an easy decision to make as John brings so much experience with him to the team.

Jack’s 2024 season was nothing short of outstanding and his performances on the 600 warrant serious consideration as to his future. As such, we have decided to complete a private test on both Superbike and Supersport machinery before making an informed decision on his future. This gives Jack and us the best opportunity to confirm our plans.

Finally, I would like to thank Nathan for his commitment to the team over the last two seasons. Together we achieved his best-ever finish and average lap speed of the TT. I am confident that he has a bright future ahead of him, and I hope to be able to continue supporting him moving forward.

Head of Motorcycles, Honda UK Neil Fletcher

It is with enormous excitement that I look forward to 2025 and our commitment to racing across multiple championships on the short circuits and racing on the roads. This season Honda demonstrated our competitiveness by achieving success across the board, a championship victory in Supersport, race wins and podiums in Superbike and multiple podiums across each category we raced on the roads. Retaining the services of each of the riders that contributed to this success was paramount when confirming our 2025 plans, and now with year one of our development cycle complete of these models, we have all of the ingredients for an even better 2025.