30% Off Everything at Quad Lock

Industry NewsAccessoriesMotorcycle Mounts
1 min.read

30% Off Everything At Quad LockDon’t miss out on the once a year sale & exclusive bundles!

Quad Lock is thrilled to announce its 2024 Black Friday sale, offering 30% off site-wide starting from November 14th. This once-a-year event is the perfect time to gear up with Quad Lock products, including phone mounts, cases, accessories, and special bundles.

“This is the only time we ever go on sale!” says Ben Goss, CMO of Quad Lock. “With 30% off site-wide and exclusive bundles for even bigger savings, it’s the perfect chance to gear up for adventures or daily commutes with Quad Lock’s unmatched security, durability, and convenience.”30% Off Everything At Quad Lock

Exclusive Black Friday Bundles – Save More with Curated Packs

Alongside site-wide discounts, Quad Lock introduces exclusive bundles designed to offer more value and savings beyond the standard Black Friday discount. Here’s a look at our new bundles:

  • Mega MAG Pack – A versatile setup for everyday use, featuring the MAG Ring, MAG Wallet, Phone Ring & Bottle Opener, Dual Desktop Wireless Charger, and a choice of 18W or 30W power brick.
  • Content Creator Kit – Perfect for on-the-go creators, with the MAG Ring, Tripod Selﬁe Stick, Quad Lock to Action Camera Adaptor, 360 Suction Base, Dual Pivot Medium, and Lever Head.
  • Action Cam Kit – Ideal for capturing every adventure, including the MAG Ring, Quad Lock to Action Camera Adaptor, Hose Clamp, 360 Suction Base, Dual Pivot Medium, Single Pivot, and two Lever
  • Travel Pack – Tailored for explorers, featuring the MAG Ring, MAG Wallet, Phone Ring & Bottle Opener, Tripod Selﬁe Stick, and Lanyard.30% Off Everything At Quad Lock

Most Popular Quad Lock Products – 30% Off for Black Friday!

Top-rated and trusted by professionals, these popular items are available at a 30% discount:

  • Motorcycle Kit – Features vibration-dampening technology to protect your phone from engine vibrations and keep it securely
  • Drive/4×4 Kit – Provides safe, hands-free navigation and convenient wireless charging, ideal for on-road and off-road drivers.
  • Bike Kit – Delivers a secure dual-stage locking system, adaptable for any
  • Everyday Essentials – Includes tripods, wallets, and phone rings, perfect for daily convenience and accessibility.

Secure Mounting Solutions for Every Ride

Gear up with Quad Lock for unmatched security and safety on the road. Our phone mounting systems feature innovative vibration-dampening technology and weather-resistant accessories that let you enjoy the ride worry-free.

Visit the Quad Lock website for more details:

https://www.quadlockcase.net/

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Tickets Now on Sale for 2025 Beaulieu Events

