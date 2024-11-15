Friday, November 15, 2024
Arai Helmet to unveil RX-7V EVO 2025 IoM TT Limited Edition at Motorcycle Live

Arai Helmet To Unveil Rx-7v Evo 2025 Iom Tt Limited Edition At Motorcycle LiveArai Helmet will take the wraps off its RX-7V EVO 2025 IoM TT Limited Edition helmet design for the Isle of Man TT at the Motorcycle Live show in the UK next week.

As part of a tradition dating back to 2007 Arai, in unison with long-time design collaborator Aldo Drudi, has produced another exquisite TT-themed livery in celebration of the world’s most famous road race, and the role of Arai as the race’s Official Helmet Partner. As part of a longstanding tradition of unique TT designs, the latest helmet embraces to the colours and styling of the race as well as paying tribute to the TT’s past and the Isle of Man itself.

The unveiling will take place at the UK’s largest motorcycle trade fair, Motorcycle Live, at the NEC in Birmingham on Monday 18th November. A special event at the Expert Lab at 11:00 GMT (12:00 CET) will be hosted by Eelco van Beek of Arai Helmet Europe, Ben Birchall of the 14-time TT winners Birchall Racing sidecar team, and TV presenter Grace Webb.

Following an historic 40th anniversary of Arai at the TT in May of this year, 2025 will see Arai Helmet enter its fifth decade on the Isle of Man, with some of the TT’s most iconic riders choosing Arai in the years since Joey Dunlop and Brian Reid first wore Arai on the Mountain Course in 1984. The TT has delivered incomparable R&D to Arai, allowing the brand to accumulate vital data that has helped create countless small improvements to its characteristic round, smooth and strong shell design that Arai is renowned for.

All attending media are invited to the unveiling at the Expert Lab, Motorcycle Live, NEC in Birmingham, Monday 18th, in Hall 3.
For more information about Arai Helmet, please visit www.araihelmet.eu.

