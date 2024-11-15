KYMCO UK celebrates 60 years and debuts new models in the UK at Motorcycle Live

KYMCO UK is getting ready to celebrate its 60th anniversary at this year’s Motorcycle Live event, the UK’s biggest motorcycle and scooter show, which kicks off at Birmingham’s NEC tomorrow (Saturday 16 November), and where the UK team will showcase five brand-new models for 2025.

Unveiled last week at the EICMA Show in Milan, KYMCO UK will be displaying its 2025 Euro 5 plus machines for the first time in the UK, including the all-new FILLY 50, DINK 125, and Micare 125. Also on show will be two ‘highlight’ products; the Sky Town 125 scooter and the KMN 125 geared motorcycle.

As well as seeing the new models up close on the KYMCO UK stand located in Hall 4, Motorcycle Live showgoers can also experience the Sky Town model for free in the Elite Test Ride Zone, located in Hall 4. The Test Ride Zone is open to those who have held a license for more than 12 months, and will have access to try models out on the open road.

KYMCO UK National Sales and Marketing Manager, Neil Keeble, comments:

“We’re delighted to return to Motorcycle Live again this year, and especially pleased to celebrate Kymco’s 60th Anniversary too. For us, Motorcycle Live is the perfect opportunity to engage with existing customers and those looking to buy their first bike or indeed their first Kymco. The Test Ride Zone is particularly important in enabling those who haven’t experienced Kymco before the opportunity to find out what we’re all about. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Motorcycle Live runs from Saturday 16 – Sunday 24 November at the NEC in Birmingham.

KYMCO UK remains committed in its belief that two and three-wheeled transportation is the fundamental element in delivering a UK-wide transport solution. For more information please visit https://www.kymco.co.uk