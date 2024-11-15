Triumph and Call of Duty Update

In-game footage released TF 250-X features in Season 01 of Call of Duty: Warzone ™

In-game footage released from Season 01 of Call of Duty: Warzone, shows Triumph’s TF 250-X being ridden across the new Resurgence map, Area 99.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Area 99 Gameplay Trailer features the TF 250-X as an in-game drivable vehicle. Players can ride the dynamic in-game motorcycles, enjoying jumps and skids during pursuits across the Area 99 Resurgence map.

Triumph Motorcycles was announced as the Official Motorcycle Partner for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in October 2024.

Season 01 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone is available globally on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One®, PlayStation 5®, PlayStation 4®, and PC via Microsoft Store, Battle.net, and Steam.

For more information, visit www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk