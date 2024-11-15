Friday, November 15, 2024
Triumph and Call of Duty Update

Industry NewsManufacturersTriumph
Triumph Motorcycles Joins Forces With Call Of DutyIn-game footage released TF 250-X features in Season 01 of Call of Duty: Warzone ™

In-game footage released from Season 01 of Call of Duty: Warzone, shows Triumph’s TF 250-X being ridden across the new Resurgence map, Area 99.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Area 99 Gameplay Trailer features the TF 250-X as an in-game drivable vehicle. Players can ride the dynamic in-game motorcycles, enjoying jumps and skids during pursuits across the Area 99 Resurgence map.Triumph And Call Of Duty Update

Triumph Motorcycles was announced as the Official Motorcycle Partner for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in October 2024.

Season 01 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone is available globally on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One®, PlayStation 5®, PlayStation 4®, and PC via Microsoft Store, Battle.net, and Steam.

For more information, visit www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

