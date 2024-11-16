Iddon joins Cook at AJN Steelstock Kawasaki for 2025 title assault

Fresh from announcing AJN Steelstock as its title sponsor for the 2025 season, FS-3 Racing and Kawasaki UK are excited to announce Christian Iddon and Max Cook as the riders.

A regular race winner and podium finisher, Iddon brings a wealth of experience to the squad, while Cook will be looking to become an established front-runner as he enters his third season.

Visitors to the Kawasaki stand at Motorcycle Live today were treated to a live rider unveiling as the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki team was announced. With 2025 marking their tenth season, the new-look team will be spearheaded by British Superbike stalwart Christian Iddon, who will also be marking ten years since his first full season. One of the most popular riders in the paddock, he is a multiple race winner and regular podium finisher and will be looking to hit the ground running when he rides the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR for the first time.

No stranger to the Ninja ZX-10RR, Max Cook remains with the team for a third consecutive season. Having made the big jump up to Superbikes in 2021, the youngster has impressed everyone with his pace, claiming his maiden podium earlier this year. With a strong finish to the 2024 season, Cook is now ready to make the step up to consistently challenge for podiums throughout 2025.

Max Cook

“The 2024 season was a big learning curve for me, and there were many high points during the year, including achieving my first BSB pole position and podium finish. I know the areas for improvement to come from me in 2025 so I can become an established front-runner. A strong finish to the 2024 season has given me a big boost in confidence and shown me what the ZX-10RR is really capable of. I’m really looking forward to having a strong and consistent season, and thank you, AJN Steelstock Kawasaki, for giving me the opportunity.

Christain Iddon

“I’ve had the pleasure of visiting the very impressive team workshop and been welcomed with open arms by the team and Kawasaki. After spending four of the last five years on another manufacturer’s bikes, I know there will be a bit of adaptation to make, but once I am able to get on the team’s ZX-10RR superbike, I plan to start making the changes necessary for me to get the best out of the bike. Kawasaki has achieved considerable success over the years in BSB, and my own expectations are very high, so I’m just excited for 2025 to hurry up so we can get down to business”

Nigel Snook, AJN Steelstock Kawasaki Team Owner

“We are delighted to confirm that AJN Steelstock will be extending its support for the team, stepping up to be our title sponsor as we continue to represent Kawasaki in the series. We are confident that the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki superbikes will have a big impact on the championship. We have a strong rider lineup as established front-runner Christian Iddon joins us alongside Max Cook, our talented youngster.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki Motors UK

“We are excited to welcome Christian into the Team Green family for the 2025 season! We are confident that Christian, alongside Max, will be a force to be reckoned with next season. The team have a lot of development planned over the winter and this rider line-up in combination with the Ninja ZX-10RR will surely give us the platform to fight at the front of the field.”