ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki Step Up To Official Supersport Team For 2025

After several seasons of nurturing the next generation of talent, the ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki team is stepping up to take on the mantle of the official Kawasaki Supersport team for 2025.

Having had a strong representation across the support classes in the British Superbike paddock, the ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki team is the epitome of the Team Green philosophy, giving young riders the opportunity to develop in a professional and dedicated environment. This ethos has already led to success, with the team winning the Junior Supersport title and, most recently, the inaugural Kawasaki British Superteen title.

For 2025, the team will become the official Kawasaki representation in the competitive Supersport class. The team will be fielding Cameron Dawson, who is well-versed with the Ninja ZX-6R, having raced it in 2024. A second Supersport rider will be confirmed shortly.

In the Supersport Cup class, 2024 Kawasaki British Superteen Champion Kalvin Kelly will be campaigning the Ninja ZX-6R for the first time.

Leon Haslam, Team Owner of ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki

“The ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki team have done really well over the past few years, especially with finishing first and second in the Superteen series this year. So now to get the official status for Supersport with Kawasaki UK is amazing. I’m really pleased to be able to give Kalvin the chance to step up to Supersport after winning the title last year, and am looking forward to seeing how he adapts. I’m also happy to welcome Cameron to the team, who has been part of the Kawasaki umbrella for a number of years. We have done a lot of development of the ZX-6R this year and now with its eligibility to race in the World Supersport Championship, I’m excited for 2025.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department:

“We are excited to promote the ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki team to official Supersport status for 2025. Over the years, the academy team have grown bigger and stronger and has achieved a lot of success! We believe that with a strong rider lineup and the next generation Ninja ZX-6R that they will be strong contenders for even more success next season.”