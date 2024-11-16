Sunday, November 17, 2024
Canet clinches classy pole by a tenth and a half

1 min.read

Canet Clinches Classy Pole By A Tenth And A HalfA 1:42.003 handed Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) a final race of the season pole position at the Solidarity GP of Barcelona, and by a decent margin too.

A tenth and a half was the Spaniard’s advantage over second place Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini Moto2™), as a late flyer from Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) saw the Dutch star grab a front-row start in third.

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) was the rider to narrowly miss out on a top three in Q2 after van den Goorbergh beat the Brit’s time by a slender 0.020s. That means it’s P4 for Dixon on the grid ahead of his final race with Aspar, and joining the #96 on Row 2 are World Champion Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) and Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team).

Malaysian GP winner Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) launches from P8 behind Filip Salač (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), with stand-in rider Jorge Navarro again impressing on the OnlyFans American Racing Team Kalex after qualifying in P9.

A bunch of top 2024 names will be starting from outside the top 10 in Sunday’s race. After coming through Q1, Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp) settled for P13 – one place ahead of Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI). Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) begins his race from P15 and after a crash towards the beginning of Q2, Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) has a mountain to climb from 18th.

Who will prevail in the final round of the season? Watch it all unfold at 12:15 (UTC +1)!Canet Clinches Classy Pole By A Tenth And A Half

