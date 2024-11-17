Alonso grabs victory #14 as Holgado collects silver medal honours

For a truly incredible and historic 14th time in 2024, David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) emerged victorious in another brilliant Moto3™ battle.

0.147s split the Colombian and second place Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) at the chequered flag as the latter pockets the 2024 silver medal, as Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) earned a final race of the year podium after teammate Adrian Fernandez was handed a post-race three-second penalty.

Once the lights went out, Alonso took the holeshot after a phenomenal launch from pole position. The #80 seized an advantage over Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) and Holgado as the final Grand Prix of the season got underway. David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) was the rider on the move in the opening laps, with the #64 charging to fourth after qualifying P12 on the grid. Muñoz soon joined the podium battle, overtaking Ortola before pipping Alonso to enter second place on Lap 3.

It was a slipstream city at the front, with positions changing hands at every opportunity, to the delight of the Spanish crowd. Fernandez emerged as the contender for the lead, beginning to engage in a fierce duel with Holgado. Meanwhile, Alonso sat comfortably in eighth position, waiting for his opportunity to return to the podium fight.

There was action at every turn as Alonso worked hard to slowly carve his way through the field. Taking advantage of Ortola’s and Muñoz’s battle, the #80 was able to surge into second position. The Colombian was chasing a remarkable 14th win of the season, with tension mounting as he retook the lead on Lap 14.

The gloves were off in the closing laps, with elbows out throughout the top 10 as the season finale prepared to go down to the wire. Alonso had the lead on the final lap, securing a three-tenth margin after the front group continued to battle behind. Holgado was in pursuit, looking to find an opportunity on the newly crowned World Champion.

At the line, Alonso powered out of the final corner to win by a mere 0.147s ahead of Holgado. The #96 gave his all on the final all of the final lap, unable to catch Alonso as Holgado took another podium to secure second position in the World Championship. Meanwhile, Piqueras took the final spot on the podium after a shortcut from Fernandez on the final lap.

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) turned around his weekend, fighting from P17 on the grid to finish in P4, beating Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) who rounded out the top five in Barcelona. The #6 was promoted ahead of Muñoz, who was demoted one position due to irresponsible riding on the final lap. Muñoz ended the Grand Prix ahead of Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato and Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), the Australian rookie taking P8.

Further back, Ortola and Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) rounded out the top 10 positions as the duo settled for P4 and P3 in the Championship respectively. Fernandez was dropped down to 11th after his three-second penalty, finishing ahead of Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP). Meanwhile, Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team’s David Almansa and Matteo Bertelle took the final point-scoring positions in the curtain closer.

And with that, the 2024 Moto3™ World Championship reaches a thrilling conclusion after an incredible season. The winter break now appears before we get to do it all over again in 2025. Bring it on.

