Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team to Debut in Intermediate Class in 2025

In 2025, the Pramac-Yamaha partnership will venture into the intermediate class with their new Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team.

Moto2 stars Tony Arbolino and Izan Guevara will be joining forces as key players at the start of an exciting era not only for them but for the new team and the two renowned MotoGP partners as well.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is delighted to announce that besides the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team contesting the MotoGP World Championship starting next year, Yamaha and Pramac will also be collaborating in the intermediate class as of 2025, running the Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team.

Starting a Moto2 team was a logical next step for Yamaha and Pramac, who have already established themselves as key players in the premier class and want to branch out further into racing-talent development in the lower classes. The new Moto2 team will tie in with Yamaha’s award-winning BLU CRU programme, with which it shares similar goals focused on nurturing upcoming talent.

For 2025, Yamaha and the Pramac team have carefully selected young talented riders who have a long career ahead of them and yet have the maturity to help the team take its first steps in this exciting new project.

Italian rider Tony Arbolino, 2020 Moto3 Vice Champion and 2023 Moto2 Vice Champion, and Spaniard Izan Guevara, 2022 Moto3 World Champion, make an exciting pairing that will debut on track at the first official Moto2 winter test, held from 7-8 February 2025, at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain.

LIN JARVIS

Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Racing

We are thrilled that Yamaha’s collaboration with Pramac will extend to the Moto2 class straight away in 2025.

“The creation of the Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team reflects Yamaha’s dedication to nurturing young talents and guiding them through the racing ranks as well as the company’s dedication to be back at the top of MotoGP.

“The creation of the Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team is a natural development and fits in with Yamaha’s acclaimed BLU CRU programme, which successfully develops riders across multiple disciplines.

“With Tony Arbolino and Izan Guevara, we have an outstanding rider line-up for the new Moto2 team, combining skills, talent, and potential. We look forward to seeing their journey unfold as we continue building a stronger foundation for Yamaha’s future in MotoGP.



PAOLO CAMPINOTI

Team Principal, Pramac Racing

Pramac Racing has always been committed to nurturing young talents, supporting their growth, and helping them become key protagonists in MotoGP and even World Champions.

“We are proud to strengthen this mission by expanding our presence into Moto2. I am confident that we have the team and technical expertise needed to start this exciting new chapter on the right track.

TONY ARBOLINO

Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Rider

It‘s an honour to join Pramac and Yamaha in their new Moto2 project.

“I always loved Yamaha as per what they represent as a brand and history.

“Besides I have full trust in Pramac to help me become a better rider. I will do my best to deliver the best possible results. The title in Moto2 is our goal.

“Thanks to them for their trust on me.

IZAN GUEVARA

Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Rider

I’m very happy about this new chapter I‘m about to start. I’m going to a team that is a family and they are the reigning MotoGP World Champions.

“I’m looking forward to working again with one of the people who helped me become World Champion, Gino Borsoi. I know many of the people who will work in the team and I know it will be easy to work together.

“Above all I want to thank Pramac and Yamaha for giving me this opportunity to race with them in 2025. I’m sure we are going to achieve a lot of success. I am very motivated by this change and by the project I will be involved in.

ABOUT BLU CRU

Yamaha’s award-winning BLU CRU programme forms the foundation of the Yamaha Racing pyramid, which is designed to cultivate the next generation of young riding talent in both road and off-road racing, with the premier classes (MotoGP, WorldSBK, and MXGP) as its final destination.

You can find more information on the BLU CRU FIM World Cup HERE.

ABOUT TONY ARBOLINO

Date of Birth: 3 August 2000

Place of Birth: Garbagnate Milanese

Height: 171 cm

Weight: 59 kg

Career highlights

2024 – Moto2 World Championship, 10th

2023 – Moto2 World Championship, 2nd [Vice-Champion]

2022 – Moto2 World Championship, 4th

2021 – Moto2 World Championship, 14th

2020 – Moto3 World Championship, 2nd [Vice-Champion]

2019 – Moto3 World Championship, 4th

2018 – Moto3 World Championship, 18th

2017 – Moto3 World Championship, 34th

Tony Arbolino started racing on minibikes at the age of 4. In 2009 he participated in the Italian championship, obtaining good results. In 2014 he joined the SIC58 Racing Team with the help of Paolo Simoncelli, and in 2015 and 2016 he participated in the FIM CEV Repsol. 2017 saw his first race in the World Championship in the Moto3 class when he joined the SIC58 Squadra Corse team, again led by the late Marco Simoncelli’s father. However, it wasn’t a good season for Arbolino, with a fourteenth place as best result.

In 2018, he switched to the Marinelli Rivacold Snipers Moto3 team, but the results were only slightly better, with a sixth place in Motegi being his best score. However, in 2019 the situation improved noticeably for the Italian, who earned 2 race wins, scored 7 podiums, and finished fourth in the overall rankings. He was dubbed as a title contender for 2020. However, despite a victory in Valencia and having achieved 5 podiums, his absence in the Aragon GP due to a positive COVID-19 test hurt his chances in the championship fight and had him finish runner-up in the final standings.

The next year, Arbolino moved up to the intermediate class with the Liqui Moly Intact GP Team. Four results in the top 10, including fourth in Le Mans, helped him achieve fourteenth place overall and a seat in the Marc VDS squad for 2022. Across their 2022 campaign, they achieved 3 race wins and 2 third places. He was especially strong at the end of the season. It had him finish fourth in the final rankings and set him up nicely for an epic battle in 2023. Arbolino was the main candidate for the 2023 title together with Pedro Acosta. Arbolino would secure 8 podiums, 3 of them victories, and 4 second places. The Italian rider fought tooth and nail, but ultimately ended the season in second position, securing his second Vice-Champion title.

With things not going his way in 2024, with only 3 podiums (1 second place, and 2 third places) and finishing 10th in the overall standings, Arbolino reckons it’s time for a change. He has signed with the brand new Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team for 2025 and is excited to start the new adventure.

ABOUT IZAN GUEVARA

Date of Birth: 28 June 2004

Place of Birth: Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Height: 173 cm

Weight: 54 kg

Career highlights

2024 – Moto2 World Championship, 17th

2023 – Moto2 World Championship, 22nd

2022 – Moto3 World Championship, 1st [Champion]

2021 – Moto3 World Championship, 8th

Izan Guevara began his motorcycle career at the tender age of 3, and since then the Mallorcan rider has not stopped advancing by leaps and bounds. At 16 years old, his star shone brightly in the FIM CEV Repsol, adding the European Talent Cup and the Moto3 Junior World Championship titles to his name. During his time in the European Talent Cup, he won six races in a row and took the title with three races to spare.

In 2020, he reached the Moto3 Junior World Championship, and in his first season he was crowned Champion. Thanks to this incredible result, Aspar Team added him to their ranks for 2021, and the rookie didn‘t disappoint. After many excellent performances, Guevara finally got himself onto the podium at the Americas GP, where he was declared the race winner following a red-flagged race.

In his second season on the World Championship circuit, the Spaniard was considered by some as an outside bet for the 2022 Moto3 title, but he excelled. He secured the World Championship with two races to spare thanks to victory number six of the year in Australia and signed off from the lightweight class with a win in Valencia, which gave him a sweep of the year’s four Spanish rounds.

He continued to don the Aspar GASGAS team colours in 2023 after making the jump up to Moto2. In his first season in the intermediate category, the young Spaniard struggled to make an impact and only achieved a sixth place as his best result. In 2024, he struggled to get regular top-10 placements, but did secure a podium in Malaysia, taking third place.

With two years of Moto2 experience to his name, he’ll be one to watch in 2025 as he sets out on a new journey with the Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team.