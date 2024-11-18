Monday, November 18, 2024
Sky Town – the brand-new 125cc scooter in town

Industry NewsManufacturersLatest News
1 min.read

Sky Town – The Brand-new 125cc Scooter In TownKYMCO UK is delighted to expand its 125cc range in the UK with the introduction of the new Sky Town scooter, which is due to hit UK dealers from 1 December. Primarily focused on urban mobility, the Sky Town also boasts features suitable for use away from town.

Available in three colour choices – Petroleum Blue, Golden Brown and Flat Black, the Sky Town has simple and elegant lines. The stand-out feature of this new 125cc model is its Green Power single-cylinder engine, which delivers a maximum of 11hp at 8,500 rpm. Thanks to its green credentials fuel consumption is reduced by 21%, and its greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by 17%.

With a seat height of just 770mm and great agility thanks to a short wheelbase, the Sky Town comes with a comprehensive specification including disc brakes, LED lights front and rear, TFT screen and an impressive 29 Litres of storage space, ideal for a full-face helmet or other belongings.

KYMCO UK National Sales and Marketing Manager, Neil Keeble, comments: 

“We’re really excited to bring the Sky Town scooter into the UK dealer network, it’s a strong product with a lot of features at a solid price point. With towns getting ever increasingly busier and the drive for greener vehicles the Sky Town offers it all, and will not be out of place away from a town environment and on country roads thanks to its punchy performance. It’s an exciting product for sure and one we feel will suit the UK market.”

The Sky Town will be available in UK dealers from 1 December, with an RRP of £2,379.00 (ex VAT).

KYMCO UK remains committed in its belief that two and three-wheeled transportation is the fundamental element in delivering a UK-wide transport solution. For more information please visit https://www.kymco.co.uk and to find your nearest dealer click here.

SKY TOWN 125CC SPECIFICATION

ENGINE

Engine Type2V
Cooling SystemAir Cooling
Fuel SystemFuel Injection
Displacement125 cc
Max. Power Output (kW/rpm)8.2 kW / 8500 rpm
Max. Torque (Nm/rpm)10.6 Nm / 6500 rpm

 

 FRAME

Wet Weight Amount (kg)126 kg
Length x Width x Height (mm)1940 x 750 x 1340 mm
Seat Height (mm)770 mm
Wheelbase (mm)1320 mm
Fueltank (L)7 L

 

 SUSPENSION

Front Wheel Size110/70-14
Rear Wheel Size130/70-13
Wheel MaterialAluminum Alloy
Front SuspensionTelescopic
Rear SuspensionDouble Swing
Brake SystemDisk

