Sports Fans’ Ultimate Christmas Wish List Unveiled

Sports fans’ ultimate wish list unveiled by memento exclusives. Unique and rare F1®, MotoGP™ and UFC gifts and collectibles have dropped in time for the holiday season.

With the festive season just around the corner, Memento Exclusives – the memorabilia specialist and officially licensed partner to the likes of Formula 1®, MotoGP™, and UFC – has launched its Official Christmas Collection.

Memento Exclusives is known for bringing fans hard-to-find memorabilia from the most thrilling sports on the planet. Through its unique position and innovative partnerships, Memento Exclusives allows sports fans to “Own the Moment” by designing, developing and delivering cutting-edge products and services into the marketplace. Whether it’s the high-octane energy of motorsport or the intense thrill of the Octagon, the 2024 Christmas Collection promises to offer something special for every sports enthusiast.

From racing bodywork pieces to driver and rider gear, fight-worn MMA gloves and even items made from event used canvas, every item has been meticulously curated to offer fans new ways to celebrate the sports they love. With limited editions available, these collectibles are not only an ideal holiday gift but also represent the chance to add a unique piece of sporting history to fans’ own collections, from the track or the Octagon, to their homes.

For the first time ever, Memento Exclusives is also launching an exclusive range of Formula One car bodywork and acrylic items, which will only be available to purchase during the period of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These special edition pieces will boast a unique design and will be painted in respective team colours. The exclusive pieces will include one design from Mercedes, Williams and Aston Martin, and two available from McLaren. Each design is limited to just 50 products, making them a future rare collectible.

What items are in each Christmas Collection?

The full F1® collection is available on F1authentics.com and features pieces of racing history from some of the most iconic teams on the grid, including Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, and McLaren F1 Team. New items include exclusive bodywork and photos, skid block pieces and 1:2 scale signed helmets.

The MotoGP™ collection, available at Motogpauthentics.com , captures the high-octane spirit of the world’s most thrilling motorcycle racing series with exclusive memorabilia from the sport’s biggest names. Legendary teams like Ducati, Yamaha, and Honda all feature. With signed knee sliders, replica Championship trophy pieces, and even signed race helmets up for grabs.