NEW HJC i31 – in stock now

HJC’s new i31 open-face helmet provides the comfort and protection of a full-length, lockable external visor PLUS an internal sun visor.
Both are easily adjusted into position and boast a quick release mechanism for ease of cleaning and/or replacement.
Ventilation across the top of your head is supplied by a generous and adjustable top inlet vent, with an exhaust vent helping to suck the air through.
With a removable and washable comfort liner, this is the perfect helmet for a cool, fresh ride.
AERODYNAMIC PERFORMANCE
Aerodynamic shell design reduces air drag & generates down forces
CUSTOMIZED VIEW
Sunshield level allows height adjustment by 8mm
PERFECT FITTING
Extended cheek area. Improved safety, noise reduction
IMPROVED VISOR LOCK
New shield attachment for safety and comfort
SUPERIOR VENTILATION
Maximum air intake with +16,5%intakes compared to the i30, 1 intake and 2 exhaust vent
IN STOCK NOW – £149.99
Key Features
- Advanced Polycarbonate Compound (APC): by blending high-grade polycarbonate with high impact strength and ABS in an optimal ratio, HJC has developed a shell that is both strong and impact-resistant while maintaining a lightweight design
- Advanced Channelling Ventilation System (ACS): full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity up and out
- Pinlock ready HJ-43 visor: provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated
- Dark smoke sun shield installed
- Interior parts: moisture-wicking and dry
- Crown and cheek pads: removable and washable
- Cheek pads: interchangeable throughout all sizes
- Glasses grooves: accommodates riders with eyewear
- Warranty lasts up to 5 years from the date of purchase
- Locking system: micro buckle
- Visor: HJ-43
- Sunshield: HJ-V12
- Pinlock®: DKS531