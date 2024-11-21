Thursday, November 21, 2024
NEW HJC i31 – in stock now

Industry NewsHelmetsHJC Helmets
1 min.read
New Hjc I31 - In Stock NowHJC’s new i31 open-face helmet provides the comfort and protection of a full-length, lockable external visor PLUS an internal sun visor.

Both are easily adjusted into position and boast a quick release mechanism for ease of cleaning and/or replacement.

Ventilation across the top of your head is supplied by a generous and adjustable top inlet vent, with an exhaust vent helping to suck the air through.

With a removable and washable comfort liner, this is the perfect helmet for a cool, fresh ride.New Hjc I31 - In Stock Now

AERODYNAMIC PERFORMANCE

Aerodynamic shell design reduces air drag & generates down forces

CUSTOMIZED VIEW

Sunshield level allows height adjustment by 8mm

PERFECT FITTING

Extended cheek area. Improved safety, noise reduction

IMPROVED VISOR LOCK

New shield attachment for safety and comfort

SUPERIOR VENTILATION

Maximum air intake with +16,5%intakes compared to the i30, 1 intake and 2 exhaust vent

IN STOCK NOW – £149.99

New Hjc I31 - In Stock NowKey Features

  • Advanced Polycarbonate Compound (APC): by blending high-grade polycarbonate with high impact strength and ABS in an optimal ratio, HJC has developed a shell that is both strong and impact-resistant while maintaining a lightweight design
  • Advanced Channelling Ventilation System (ACS): full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity up and out
  • Pinlock ready HJ-43 visor: provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated
  • Dark smoke sun shield installed
  • Interior parts: moisture-wicking and dry
  • Crown and cheek pads: removable and washable
  • Cheek pads: interchangeable throughout all sizes
  • Glasses grooves: accommodates riders with eyewear
  • Warranty lasts up to 5 years from the date of purchase
  • Locking system: micro buckle
  • Visor: HJ-43
  • Sunshield: HJ-V12
  • Pinlock®: DKS531

Learn More here: 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

About us

