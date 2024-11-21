Thursday, November 21, 2024
Newsletter
A World Of Adventure Awaits With The Refined 2025 KTM 790 Adventure

Industry NewsManufacturersKTM
1 min.read

The 2025 KTM 790 ADVENTURE supersedes the KTM 890 ADVENTURE, taking its rightful place in the ADVENTURE lineup below the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R, as a more affordable but extremely capable stablemate – with new suspension setting the bar even higher.

Thanks to a slew of upgrades to the previous generation, in 2024, KTM made the KTM 790 ADVENTURE more stable. Reworked throttle bodies brought cleaner and more efficient fuelling, enhanced combustion, and a ‘knock control’ sensor improved capacity for lower octane fuel. The 2024 package included a reworked Power Assist Slipper Clutch with new friction plates and an airbox that ensures improved breathing.

For 2025, the KTM 790 ADVENTURE receives some welcome upgrades, consisting of adjustable 43 mm WP APEX open cartridge front forks and a WP APEX shock absorber taken directly from the KTM 890 ADVENTURE, along with two new dynamic and eye-catching colourways.

Up front, split function technology separates the compression and rebound damping between the two fork legs, with respective adjusters on the top cap of each fork leg. This allows for a more precise set up to suit a wider variety of riding scenarios, both on and offroad. Meanwhile, the adjustable WP APEX shock absorber provides 200 mm of travel and features a rebound damping adjuster, along with a hand adjuster for the spring preload to allow for easy alterations.

The 2025 KTM 790 ADVENTURE also benefits from a wide range of KTM PowerParts, offering protection, performance and personalisation add-ons.

Price and availability to be confirmed. For more information, visit KTM.com

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

