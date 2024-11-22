Christmas gifts galore at Louis Moto

Louis Moto’s selection of fun, useful and affordable gifts make the perfect presents for motorcyclists this festive season. Shop now with Europe’s number one motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer to receive in time for Christmas Day.

Finding the perfect gift with Louis Moto this Christmas couldn’t be easier, with a range of over 55,000 products to choose from, there really is something for everyone. From toolkits to leisurewear, to the latest riding kit, garage essentials and even accessories for the home, here’s a selection of gifts that won’t break the bank.

Louis Moto flip-flops and Louis Moto socks

Louis’ leisurewear range covers all the bases, and the latest red Louis flip-flops combined with white Louis socks (also available in black) are ideal for using around the house, at the track, and packing into panniers on riding trips. Flip-flops are available in adult sizes 5 to 11 and priced at £12.50*, with the Louis socks available in M-XL, costing £8.30*.



Motorcycle key rack

Never misplace your motorcycle keys again with the Louis Moto key rack. Finished in chrome and decorated with three styles of motorcycle and a traditional petrol pump, it comes with eight hooks so there’s even space for your house and car keys, too. The Louis key rack is an excellent stocking filler, and costs just £8.35*.

Rothewald wheel roller

Chain and wheel care is important all-year round, and that’s where the handy wheel roller from Louis Moto exclusive brand Rothewald comes in. Simply place the rear wheel between the two rollers and turn it freely by hand, enabling simple lubrication and cleaning. Supplied with a safety strap and a raised supports for the side stand, the Rothewald wheel roller costs £41.70*.



Motorcycle bottle holder

A must have for every table this Christmas is the Louis motorcycle bottle holder. Elegant, refined and constructed entirely of metal, the bottle holder is sturdy and styled in the shape of a traditional chopper, capable of cradling everything from a timeless red to celebratory champagne. Priced at £25.00*.



Rothewald mini ratchet set

Another entry from Louis Moto exclusive brand Rothewald is this incredibly compact mini ratchet set. Ideal for storing under the seat, in any rucksack or tank bag and, of course, on any workbench. Thanks to its extremely versatile design, it covers a wide range of uses and features one ratchet, one magnetic bit holder, six hex sockets, six star bits, four hexagon sockets, three Philips bits, three Pozidrive bits and one slot bit. All for £25.00*!

Motor Drop original biker wine gums

Sweets at Christmas time are a must. These irresistible, soft and sweet Motor Drop original biker wine gums come in a 500g pack and make an excellent stocking filler at just £4.16*.

Packed full of different delicious flavours and in the shape of a sports bike, what’s not to love?

Shopping online with Louis Moto in the UK is simple, with VAT and refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK covered. This means shoppers can enjoy ordering online without any surprise costs along the way. For those looking to spend a little more this Christmas, Louis Moto offers free delivery to Great Britain on all orders over £199.00.

*All prices correct as of the date of publication