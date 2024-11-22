Friday, November 22, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

Christmas gifts galore at Louis Moto

Industry NewsLatest News
2 min.read

Louis Moto’s selection of fun, useful and affordable gifts make the perfect presents for motorcyclists this festive season. Shop now with Europe’s number one motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer to receive in time for Christmas Day.

Finding the perfect gift with Louis Moto this Christmas couldn’t be easier, with a range of over 55,000 products to choose from, there really is something for everyone. From toolkits to leisurewear, to the latest riding kit, garage essentials and even accessories for the home, here’s a selection of gifts that won’t break the bank.

Christmas Gifts Galore At Louis MotoLouis Moto flip-flops and Louis Moto socks

Louis’ leisurewear range covers all the bases, and the latest red Louis flip-flops combined with white Louis socks (also available in black) are ideal for using around the house, at the track, and packing into panniers on riding trips. Flip-flops are available in adult sizes 5 to 11 and priced at £12.50*, with the Louis socks available in M-XL, costing £8.30*.

Christmas Gifts Galore At Louis Moto
Motorcycle key rack
Never misplace your motorcycle keys again with the Louis Moto key rack. Finished in chrome and decorated with three styles of motorcycle and a traditional petrol pump, it comes with eight hooks so there’s even space for your house and car keys, too. The Louis key rack is an excellent stocking filler, and costs just £8.35*.Christmas Gifts Galore At Louis Moto
Rothewald wheel roller
Chain and wheel care is important all-year round, and that’s where the handy wheel roller from Louis Moto exclusive brand Rothewald comes in. Simply place the rear wheel between the two rollers and turn it freely by hand, enabling simple lubrication and cleaning. Supplied with a safety strap and a raised supports for the side stand, the Rothewald wheel roller costs £41.70*.

Christmas Gifts Galore At Louis Moto
Motorcycle bottle holder
A must have for every table this Christmas is the Louis motorcycle bottle holder. Elegant, refined and constructed entirely of metal, the bottle holder is sturdy and styled in the shape of a traditional chopper, capable of cradling everything from a timeless red to celebratory champagne. Priced at £25.00*.

Christmas Gifts Galore At Louis Moto
Rothewald mini ratchet set
Another entry from Louis Moto exclusive brand Rothewald is this incredibly compact mini ratchet set. Ideal for storing under the seat, in any rucksack or tank bag and, of course, on any workbench. Thanks to its extremely versatile design, it covers a wide range of uses and features one ratchet, one magnetic bit holder, six hex sockets, six star bits, four hexagon sockets, three Philips bits, three Pozidrive bits and one slot bit. All for £25.00*!

Christmas Gifts Galore At Louis Moto

Motor Drop original biker wine gums
Sweets at Christmas time are a must. These irresistible, soft and sweet Motor Drop original biker wine gums come in a 500g pack and make an excellent stocking filler at just £4.16*.

Packed full of different delicious flavours and in the shape of a sports bike, what’s not to love?

Shopping online with Louis Moto in the UK is simple, with VAT and refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK covered. This means shoppers can enjoy ordering online without any surprise costs along the way. For those looking to spend a little more this Christmas, Louis Moto offers free delivery to Great Britain on all orders over £199.00.

*All prices correct as of the date of publication

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Fly Screen for Triumph 400
Next article
LCR E-Team and Eric Granado extend contract for 2025 season

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

LCR E-Team and Mattia Casadei extend contract for 2025 season

Latest News 0
The LCR E-Team is proud to announce the renewal...

LCR E-Team and Eric Granado extend contract for 2025 season

Latest News 0
The LCR E-Team is proud to announce the renewal...

Fly Screen for Triumph 400

Aftermarket 0
Pyramid colour-matched Fly Screens for the new Triumph Speed...

Most Popular

LCR E-Team and Mattia Casadei extend contract for 2025 season

Latest News 0
The LCR E-Team is proud to announce the renewal...

LCR E-Team and Eric Granado extend contract for 2025 season

Latest News 0
The LCR E-Team is proud to announce the renewal...

Fly Screen for Triumph 400

Aftermarket 0
Pyramid colour-matched Fly Screens for the new Triumph Speed...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Lcr E-team And Mattia Casadei Extend Contract For 2025 Season

LCR E-Team and Mattia Casadei extend contract for 2025 season

Frank Duggan - 0