The Top 5 Reasons To Visit The Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show

THE BRISTOL CLASSIC MOTORCYCLE SHOW

TOP 5 REASONS TO VISIT

The Bath & West Showground, BA4 6QN.

February 22-23, 2025

Marvel at the finest private collection motorcycles

From meticulously restored Nortons and BSAs to rare gems like Cotton and Sunbeam, the Bristol show is a haven for classic bike lovers. Enthusiasts pour thousands of hours into preparing these beauties for display, competing for prestigious awards like the coveted Best in Show. Whether you’re a collector or simply a fan, these motorcycles are sure to impress.

Autojumble galore!

Looking for a motorcycle bargain? The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show boasts an autojumble that stretches as far as the eye can see. With hundreds of traders offering spare parts, tools, books, magazines, signs, and even fully restored bikes, you’ll be hard-pressed to leave empty-handed. Last year’s event was a resounding success, and 2025 promises to be even bigger and better!

Racing legends, Alex George & Chas Mortimer!

Get up close and personal with two of motorcycling’s most celebrated racing icons. Alex George, a three-time TT winner, is best known for his legendary Isle of Man TT victories, where his skill and determination made him a household name among fans of road racing. Joining him is Chas Mortimer, a versatile racer whose career boasts 7 Grand Prix wins and the distinction of being the only rider to have won races in all solo classes at the Isle of Man TT. These legends will be at the show all weekend where you can catch them on-stage reliving their most memorable highlights of their illustrious racing career.

Club stands so good you will be begging to join them!

Explore the vibrant club stands showcasing everything from classic British bikes to rare and exotic continental machines. The Royal Bath & West Showground will be packed with displays from the likes of the VMCC, VJMC, and marque-specific clubs for BSA, Norton, Triumph, Matchless, and more. With such variety, there’s something to inspire every motorcycle enthusiast.

Under the hammer at the Dore & Rees auction

Renowned auctioneers Dore & Rees return to Bristol, bringing with them an exceptional line-up of classic and vintage motorcycles. Known for their world-class auctions held in iconic locations, this is your chance to bid on some truly remarkable machines. Whether you’re a seasoned buyer or a curious spectator, the auction is an unmissable highlight.

Adult tickets are just £16 on the gate – and under-16s go free with an accompanying adult! The gates open at 9:30am, so come and join us for a fantastic day out at the Royal Bath & West Showground, Shepton Mallet, BA4 6QN.