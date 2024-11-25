Motorcycles, music and memory making at Motorcycle Live 2024

Doors closed to MCL24 yesterday, after an extraordinary nine days packed with entertainment, innovation and unforgettable experiences for the thousands of visitors who attended. Doors closed to MCL24 yesterday, after an extraordinary nine days packed with entertainment, innovation and unforgettable experiences for the thousands of visitors who attended.

From thrilling new model launches, to exciting opportunities to take to two wheels, MCL24 delivered an experience like no other. Brand-new features launched at the show captivated attendees and provided a full day of immersive entertainment that extended beyond the world-famous motorcycle brands on display.

The Expert Lab, hosted by Grace Webb, provided insightful conversations with engineers, product managers, adventurers and celebrities, while The Machine Shop offered hands-on sessions covering essential bike maintenance, demystifying topics such as suspension settings.

Over 1,500 visitors put in a time on the BSB RiDE Sim Racing Challenge, supported by the British Superbike Championship – joining the likes of BSB stars Glenn Irwin, Peter Hickman and Kyle Ryde who also raced.

Brand-new for 2024, the Festival Zone and revamped Black Horse Stagewowed audiences with adrenaline-pumping performances by stunt riders across several disciplines, including Trials, Street and Freestyle Motocross. Hosted by Matt Crowhurst and James Whitham, the stage offered fans the chance to get up close and personal with racers and riding celebrities – including 2024 World Superbike Champion, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu.

Over 300 students from 11 colleges and universities enjoyed two focussed career days at the show designed to inspire the next generation of riders and industry professionals. These days showcased the exciting opportunities available, and early feedback from those who attended is positive.

The final weekend of the show hosted the first-ever MCL Saturday Night Festival, featuring performances by Rick Parfitt Jnr and the RPJ Band, The Fuel Girls, and DJ Rosie. More than 1200 guests stayed after hours and danced the night away, bringing MCL24 to a sensational close.

MCL25 will take place at the NEC, Birmingham, between 15-23 November. Advanced tickets are on sale now from www.motorcyclelive.co.uk.