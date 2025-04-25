New Ventura 22-Litre Bike Pack

Third generation of Ventura’s popular Jet-Stream EVO pack

Ventura has updated one of its most popular packs, the EVO-22 Jet-Stream, adding extra functionality to its already proven formula of ruggedness, versatility and aerodynamic design.

Now in its third generation, the EVO-22 Jet-Stream III retains all the features that made the original a hit with riders worldwide with even more practical features; like a seam-sealed waterproof liner to keep contents dry, and a MOLLE/PAL system on the lid for easy attachment of accessories or extra storage.

Constructed from ballistic fabric, it’s designed to stand up to daily use and long-distance travel. Though compact in size, it can hold a generous 22-litres of kit and is shaped to offer minimal wind resistance.

Internal pockets keep essentials like keys, tools and paperwork organised, while glove-friendly zip pulls and quick-release buckles make for access easy. There are two integrated carry handles that help when fitting and removing the bag.

The EVO-22 Jet-Stream III is fully compatible with Ventura’s EVO Rack System. Packs slide onto the rack via a secure sleeve-fitting system and clip in place – no loose straps, cords or keys required. They won’t shift around while riding and can be removed in seconds when not needed.

When riding solo, the pack sits directly behind the rider, close to the bike’s centre of gravity for better balance. It can be repositioned behind a pillion in seconds when carrying a passenger.

When luggage isn’t needed, the EVO Rack and Pack come off in moments, leaving just the discreet L-Brackets behind. For added flexibility, an optional Grab Handle can be fitted in place of the rack.

The new EVO-22 Jet-Stream III Pack retails at £208.95 inc VAT. Find it at www.ventura-bike.co.uk