NEW Keis G901 Extreme Heated Gloves

All new, sporty Keis heated gloves built to deal with the most extreme conditions.

Keis are raising the bar on heated motorcycle gloves this winter, with the all-new G901 Extreme – their most advanced gloves yet.

Designed to look, feel and perform like a sport touring glove, the G901 offers flexibility and control, and improved functionality, combined of course with industry-leading heating technology.

The G901’s range-topping spec starts with the soft and supple goatskin leather shell. Thinner, softer and more supple than cowhide, goatskin gives greater dexterity and improved feedback and feel from the controls, and is also highly abrasion-resistant.

They are tested to the latest CE safety standard for gloves, with KP-1 protectors over the knuckles – now in a separate design to allow greater movement and flexibility – and extra reinforcement over the fingers.

Beneath the shell is a bonded Hipora™ waterproof and breathable membrane to keep water out and allow perspiration to escape. There’s also a generous layer of 3M Thinsulate™ insulation, which retains warmth without adding bulk.

The gloves are designed to fit either over or under a jacket cuff – whatever the wearer’s preference – and are easy to pull on thanks to a loop located inside the cuff.

When the temperature really drops, proven Keis Micro Carbon Fibre heating panels – with Far InfraRed Radiation heat-generating technology – provide reliable, controllable warmth, whilst still allowing plenty of dexterity and feel for precise handling of the controls.

A new heating element layout runs not only over the back of the hands, but also around the fingertips and between the fingers, delivering warmth where it’s needed most. Keis have also relocated the control button, so it’s now even easier to operate with the opposite hand.

G901 gloves are dual-powered, so the wearer can connect them directly to the motorcycle’s 12V battery, using the wiring loom supplied, or using the optional lithium polymer battery, which slots into a zipped pocket on the cuff of each glove.

Keis G901 Extreme Heated Gloves come in sizes 3XS-3XL and retail at £210 including VAT. Like all Keis products, they are backed by a lifetime warranty on the heating element and a two-year warranty on the gloves, for complete peace of mind.

The optional 12V 2000 mAh lithium batteries sell for £85, including a multinational mains charger.

Find out more at keisapparel.com