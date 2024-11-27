Pirelli unveils two new motorcycle tyres for 2025: DIABLO POWERCRUISER and new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT.

DIABLO POWERCRUISER is Pirelli’s sporty interpretation of the Custom-Touring dedicated to sport Cruisers and Baggers; while the new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT is the successor to Pirelli’s most successful product in the Motocross World Championship

Pirelli announces the arrival in 2025 of two new tyres that will enrich their already wide offering of motorcycle ranges: DIABLO POWERCRUISER and the new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT.

DIABLO POWERCRUISER represents the completely new Custom-Touring line of Pirelli high-performance tyres designed specifically for selected models of sport Cruiser and Bagger machines. With DIABLO POWERCRUISER, Pirelli is aimed both at owners of the new Cruiser and Bagger V-Twin, bikes characterised by searing acceleration and fun to ride, which have become more high-performing over time in terms of torque output and handling. These machines are aimed at customizers who combine aesthetic research with performance tuning and who are therefore looking for a tyre capable of adding high performance and sportiness to their creations.

DIABLO POWERCRUISER is fully part of the DIABLO family of sports products because it fully embodies Pirelli’s sporting DNA, combining it with the free spirit of the custom world. Thanks to its sporty behaviour, in terms of grip and handling, this tyre allows you to make the most of the potential of the most muscular custom bikes, offering stability in acceleration, braking and cornering, even at high speeds, and plenty of grip even on wet surfaces, all combined with supplying mileage in line with tyres that belong to this segment.

The new DIABLO POWERCRUISER boast a slick shoulder, to improve dry performance, and in the central part of the tread pattern there is the iconic Flash design typical of Pirelli sports products. The new tyres will be available from March 2025 in the main sizes popular for American baggers and cruisers.



The new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT is the successor to Pirelli’s most successful motocross tyre in the FIM Motocross World Championship, a discipline in which the brand has won 82 world titles since 1980 thanks to the successes achieved with riders such as Stefan Everts, Antonio Cairoli, André Malherbe, Eric Geboers, Jöel Smets, David Thorpe, Jeffrey Herlings, Romain Febvre, Tim Gajser and Jorge Prado. It has been developed thanks to Pirelli’s decades of experience in top motocross competition and is completely new compared to its predecessor. The new front tyre improves braking behaviour and facilitates cornering, the rear offers even more traction for the holeshot and exiting corners. Finally, the new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT also improves versatility on medium-hard terrain.

The new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT will make its official debut in the next Motocross World Championship equipping the bikes of some of the greatest riders of this Championship and, like all Pirelli racing tyres, will also be available for purchase by all motorcycle fans of this discipline.



Both DIABLO POWERCRUISER and the new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT use a new technology that allows to have on the sidewalls high-contrast lettering for better readability and, in the case of the new motocross tyre, on the sidewall there is also a yellow Pirelli label to allow the product to be identified very quickly on the racetrack.

For more Pirelli Tyre news check out our dedicated page Pirelli Tyres

or head to the official Pirelli Tyres UK website visit https://www.pirelli.com/tyres/en-gb/motorcycle/homepage