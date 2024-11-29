Riders of Bridgwater joins the Indian Motorcycle dealer network

Indian Motorcycle UK is proud to announce that Riders of Bridgwater officially opens its doors as Indian Motorcycle of Bridgwater on Monday, 2nd December, bringing a premiere dealership experience to riders in the Southwest of England.

This site now proudly stocks Indian Motorcycle models with six already available for demo rides-one from each segment of the Indian Motorcycle lineup.

Established in 1976, the family-owned business has nearly half a century of experience with an unrivalled reputation for excellence in motorcycle retail plus an unparalleled commitment to the rider experience having sold over 35,000 motorcycles since opening the doors.

“Becoming an Indian Motorcycle dealership is truly a breath of fresh air after 48 incredible years in the business. It marks an exciting time and a bold, positive new chapter in Riders’ rich history. We are honoured and privileged to partner with such an iconic and legendary brand, one that perfectly aligns with our passion for motorcycling and commitment to excellence,” said Phil Jessopp – Managing Director, Riders of Bridgwater. “This new journey with Indian Motorcycle fills us with anticipation for the future-an opportunity to bring even more innovation and adventure to our valued customers. We are excited to welcome both new customers and long-time Riders supporters into this next era.”

Jim Clarke, Regional Director, Central Europe for Indian Motorcycle commented, “We are delighted to be starting this exciting partnership with Riders, a family-run business with an incredible legacy in the motorcycle industry. Their experience in managing successful dealerships and fostering vibrant riders’ communities is second to none. Expanding Indian Motorcycle’s presence into the Somerset region is a significant milestone, and we look forward to a bright future together, delivering exceptional motorcycles and building even stronger connections with riders in the area.”

The Bridgwater showroom will dedicate half its space to Indian Motorcycle, alongside Ducati, featuring a stunning display of Indian Motorcycle models plus an extensive collection of genuine clothing and accessories on the mezzanine floor. Customers can expect a premium facility designed to cater to every motorcycling need, from riding gear to motorcycle servicing, while experiencing the heritage and innovation of Indian Motorcycle.

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE BRIDGWATER

Riders of Bridgwater

Riders House

Wylds Road

Bridgwater

TA6 4DH

T: 01278 457 652

Plans for Indian Motorcycle Demo Events are already in the works for 2025, offering enthusiasts the chance to experience the Indian Motorcycle lineup first-hand. Details will be updated on the Indian Motorcycle website events page: