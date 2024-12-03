Ruroc Announces Shockwave Powered By Cardo Availability For EOX

Following the launch of the brand’s flagship EOX helmet earlier this year, Ruroc is pleased to confirm the availability of the optimized Shockwave Mesh system, developed in association with leading wireless communication experts, Cardo Systems.

Designed for those looking for premium communication and connectivity, Shockwave Mesh powered by Cardo offers an all-new and exclusive Shockwave Mesh audio system, with sound engineered by the audio experts at Harman Kardon.

With the ability to connect with up to 15 riders and a connectivity range of up to one mile for a mesh connection, the fully integrated unit crucially maintains the all-important DOT rating too, since the helmets have undergone the certification with and without the units attached.

Ruroc’s Head of Engineering, Tom Savage, commented, “Teaming up with the communications experts at Cardo Systems has been an exciting project that has enabled us to incorporate Cardo’s long-range Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) technology into the Shockwave platform. We developed a unique antenna that allowed us to get the best range performance with a carbon helmet, whilst limiting the impact on the design of the helmet. While we already offer a Bluetooth option for riders simply looking to communicate with their pillion or to listen to music, with Cardo Systems’ collaboration, we can now offer a much more premium and feature-rich option, allowing up to 15 riders to connect without relying on a cellular signal or bluetooth connection, as well as many other functions such as voice activation too. For EOX owners, they now have an exceptional integrated choice, like no other helmet.”

Shockwave Mesh features an integrated removable battery, along with a spare battery included as standard, which together, delivers over 12 hours of playback and talk time as well as rapid-charging capabilities via USB-C a full charge can be achieved in two hours.

For riders not looking for ultimate connectivity, Shockwave Bluetooth offers a more basic system, still suitable for connectivity and music, also featuring Harmon Kardon and full helmet integration.

Shachar Harari, VP of Business Development and OEM at Cardo Systems, comments: “It has been a pleasure to develop this product jointly with the team at Ruroc. Both companies value purposeful innovation with the users at the heart of designs, Shockwave Mesh powered by Cardo Systems is the result. This partnership allows us to share Cardo’s passion – to make your ride exceptional – with Ruroc’s global community in the form of an integrated accessory.”

Developed and designed alongside the EOX to complement its aesthetics and aerodynamics, both the new Shockwave Mesh and Bluetooth Shockwave system seamlessly slot into the helmet in a designated, rider-optimised position so not only is it Ruroc’s most connected helmet, but the EOX never compromises style.

Pricing: $429 in USA, £226.85 (on UK website – price correct as of 3rd Dec 2024)

Link: https://www.ruroc.com/en_gb/eox-shockwave-bluetooth-audio

https://www.ruroc.com/en_gb/eox-shockwave-mesh