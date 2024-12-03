Transform the Husqvarna Norden 901 into an exploring machine

From the most challenging roads to hidden trails, every GIVI accessory is designed to maximise the riding experience.

In the world of motorcycling, where every route has its own story and every turn holds the promise of adventure, riding is synonymous with freedom. GIVI, which shares this passion for discovering the world on two wheels, has a wide range of accessories to meet any challenge, with compatible and specific options for most of the bikes on the market. On this occasion, the transalpine firm has focused its attention on the explorers who own a Husqvarna Norden 901, a bike that redefines trails riding, thanks to its retro aesthetics and powerful mechanics. Now, with the brand’s accessories, this bike is ready for any challenge.

The Husqvarna Norden 901 is designed for those looking for versatility without limits. This bike combines agility and robustness, allowing you to navigate both rough trails and winding roads. But why stop there? GIVI takes the riding experience to the next level with a range of accessories that promise not only functionality, but also style and safety.

GRT723 MONOKEY®: your faithful adventure companion

Imagine a bag that accompanies you on every route, no matter how complicated. The GRT723 is the perfect cargo bag, with 40 litres of capacity and a waterproof design. Its Monokey® attachment system allows for quick, easy and robust installation, so you can spend more time on the road and not worry about dropping it along the way. With a roll top fastener and ergonomic handle, it ensures that your luggage is safe and accessible, even at quick stops. Not only is the GRT723 practical, it also features reflective details to keep you visible, even on the darkest of nights. To fit it to the Husqvarna Norden 901, all you need is the SR9430 grill, which is available for £84.00. Meanwhile, the GRT723 can be bought for £278.00.

GRT724: versatility and pure endurance

The GRT724 is the ideal companion to the GRT723. With a 12-litre capacity and heat-sealed seams, this cargo bag is perfect for short rides or as a complement to the main load, as it can easily be placed on top of its bigger sister. Its roll top fastener ensures belongings stay dry in all circumstances, while Duraflex® attachment straps guarantee everything stays in place, even on the bumpiest of roads. The GRT724 is adaptive, allowing you to combine it with other accessories, and its reflective inserts ensure good visibility on every adventure. It’s new version will be available soon for £109.50.

GRT720 MONOKEY®: for the tireless explorer

The GRT720 saddlebags are an adventurer’s dream, with each boasting 25 litres of capacity and designed to withstand the demands of any off road path. Their MONOKEY® attachment system provides quick and secure installation, allowing you to focus on the road. With a waterproof roll-top fastener and adjustable straps to keep tension, these saddlebags are perfect for long rides or weekend getaways. Reflective detailing not only adds a touch of style, but also increases visibility on the road. To attach them to the Husqvarna Norden 901 you need the PLO9430MK brackets, which can be found on the Husqvarna Norden 901. The new version of the saddlebags will be soon on sale for £496.00.

EA143 TANKLOCK: the tank bag that fits you

Looking for extra storage without the hassle? The EA143B tank bag expands from 21 to 27 litres and adapts to the needs of every ride. With a simple and secure tanklock attachment system, this bag becomes an extension of the bike. Its fluorescent yellow waterproof cover and multiple compartments make it easy to keep your belongings organised. To attach it to the Husqvarna you need the BF68 adapter, which is available for £53.00. The bag can be purchased for £101.00.

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220