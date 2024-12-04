Zero Motorcycles Showcases First Xe And Xb Models To Uk Audience

Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in electric motorcycles, continues to set the pace for the industry, unveiling their much-anticipated XE and XB models to UK audiences at the Motorcycle Live Festival 2024.

Fresh from their international debut at the EICMA Show in Italy, these new models stole the spotlight once again, captivating festivalgoers with their striking design, premium features, and unbeatable value.

Pre-orders for the XE and XB are now open, and with just a £100 deposit, customers can secure their place in the queue for these game-changing models. This All-Access pass promises to unlock a thrilling journey into the world of Zero Motorcycles.

A New Era of Accessibility

The new All Access range from Zero Motorcycles marks a significant shift towards affordability and inclusivity in motorcycling. With three exciting new models priced under £9,000, the All-Access plan opens the door for a broader audience to experience the thrill of riding Zero. Leading the charge, the XE and XB models made a bold impression at Motorcycle Live, impressing attendees with their class-leading specifications, exceptional build quality, and an industry-best two-year backed warranty. The Future of Commuting and Beyond

In addition to the XE and XB, Zero also showcased the Neutrino concept bike, another highlight of the All Access range. Designed as the ultimate solution for everyday commuting, the Neutrino turned heads alongside the entire MY25 lineup, featuring fresh new colours and the award-winning premium models Zero is renowned for.

Adding to the excitement, Zero unveiled the White Concept SR/S, showcasing groundbreaking aerodynamic innovations that exemplify the brand’s dedication to pushing technological boundaries.

Commanding Presence at EICMA and Motorcycle Live

Zero Motorcycles dominated the stage at both the EICMA Show in Italy and Motorcycle Live in the UK, solidifying its status as the market leader in electric motorcycles. From novice riders to seasoned enthusiasts, Zero’s extensive lineup offers something for everyone, regardless of experience or license type.

The Future Is Here

Zero Motorcycles is redefining the motorcycling experience by combining cutting-edge technology, stunning design, and unparalleled accessibility. With the All-Access range, including the XE, XB, and Neutrino, Zero invites riders of all backgrounds to join the electric revolution.

This future is for everyone.

This future is Zero Motorcycles.

For more information or to place a pre-order, visit your local accredited Zero dealer (https://zeromotorcycles.com/en-gb/dealer-locator) or reserve online here https://zeromotorcycles.com/en-gb/all-access

