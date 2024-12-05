Clean and protect with ROKiT OFF

Innovators in motorcycle care and maintenance, ROKiT OFF, has launched a brand-new Premium Winter Protection Pack, just in time for the colder months. Innovators in motorcycle care and maintenance, ROKiT OFF, has launched a brand-new Premium Winter Protection Pack, just in time for the colder months.

Formulated specifically to combat harsh winter conditions the Premium Winter Protection pack helps owners ensure that motorcycles remain pristine and protected. Offering peace of mind when they’re tucked up for winter, that they’ll be fresh and ready to run when the sun comes back out.

The Premium Winter Protection Pack is the latest user-friendly kit to join the ROKiT OFF range. Each kit offers a unique suite of products, riding riders with everything they need to keep their motorcycle and helmet clean and protected. Top-ups and refills can be purchased separately from retailers.

Check out the full collection below:

Premium Winter Protection Pack – RRP £49.99

Prep for storage with the latest addition to the ROKiT OFF range.

DURA COAT Anti-Corrosion: A powerful anti-corrosion solution that prevents rust and moisture damage, ideal for pre-winter storage or frequent riding in wet conditions. Suitable for all bike surfaces – metal and non-metal – apply once before winter storage or once a month if riding in wet conditions.

Cleaner Degreaser: A versatile degreaser for removing tough grime on both painted and non-painted surfaces, ideal for prepping areas for corrosion protection.

Fuel System Treatment: A fuel conditioner that cleans and protects fuel systems, ensuring easy start-up and smooth performance after long storage.

Helmet Care Kit – RRP £29.99

Designed for optimal helmet maintenance, this kit keeps both the interior and exterior of helmets clean, fresh, and fog-free.

Helmet and Visor Cleaner: A quick spray-and-wipe solution for the helmet’s exterior and visor. Simply spray on and wipe clean with the included Premium Micro-Fibre Cloth, it leaves a streak-free, clear finish.

Helmet Cleaner, Freshener and Deodoriser: Formulated to kill bacteria and neutralise odours. Spray on and leave to dry to keep the helmet interior hygienic and fresh.

Anti-Mist Spray: Prevents fogging on the inside of visors and goggles, ensuring clear vision in all weather conditions. Spay and allow to evaporate.

Motorcycle Cleaning Kit – RRP £29.99

A versatile cleaning kit that provides a gentle yet effective solution for all motorcycle surfaces, leaving a professional-grade finish.

Motorcycle Cleaner: A pH-neutral shampoo that safely cleans all surfaces without stripping essential finishes – safe to use on all motorcycle surfaces.

Rapid Clean and Protect: A unique, non-abrasive cleaner that forms a medium-term hydrophobic layer, providing protection against water and dirt. Used regularly, it can help prevent the build-up of dirt and grease.

Micro-Fibre Cloths, Cleaning Brush and Expanding Sponge: The kit includes two premium cloths for application and buffing, designed to preserve a scratch-free finish. A brush for hard-to-reach spots and a sponge.

Motorcycle Premium Ceramic Pack – RRP £69.99

For long-term protection, the Premium Ceramic Pack is designed to offer professional-grade, ceramic-based defence against the elements.

Ceramic Bike wash: A high-performance pH-neutral wash, which is safe to use on all motorcycle surfaces, helps prepare the surface for the ceramic coating.

Dura Seal Ceramic spray: This premium ceramic coating provides a hydrophobic layer for 6-12 months when used with the Ceramic Bike Wash and Rapid Clean and Protect. Simply spray on a clean dry surface, wipe on with one of the two included Micro-Fibre Cloths and buff off with the other. Easy as that!

Rapid Clean and Protect: Perfect for the upkeep of the Ceramic coating, to be used as a regular bike wash.

Expanding sponge: Premium long-lasting sponge included in the kit.

Former superbike racer Gary Mason from ROKiT said: “With this product range, we wanted to demystify the world of motorcycling cleaning and make it as easy as possible for riders to know what to use and how to use it. Our easy-to-use kits allow riders to spend more time on the road and less on maintenance!”

ROKiT OFF is exclusively distributed in the UK and Ireland by Nevis Marketing, to find a list of official stockists or to view the full range, visit www.nevis.uk.com.

About ROKiT

ROKiT Industries, co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, comprises a wide portfolio of multinational businesses and services including drinks, merchandise, apparel, content creation and distribution, new technologies, electronic consumer goods, mesh wi-fi services, ebikes, rapid-assembly homes and tyres, amongst other interests and have invested heavily in recent years in sports sponsorship such as England Rugby League and particularly in motorsports, including being title partners of the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK and BSB teams and the ROKiT British F4 championship as well as BTCC, Formula E and the NHRA.