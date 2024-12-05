Tickets For Motoamerica Rounds Now On Sale

The Majority Of The 10 Events Now Ready For Purchase As 2025 Season Rapidly Approaches

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale for eight of the 10 rounds scheduled for the upcoming 2025 season.

Tickets for the majority of the 2025 MotoAmerica Championship rounds, including a return to the popular VIRginia International Raceway, are now on sale. Photo by Brian J. Nelson

Tickets are now on sale for Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (May 2-4), WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (July 11-13), VIRginia International Raceway (August 1-3), Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (August 15-17), Circuit of The Americas (September 12-14), and New Jersey Motorsports Park (September 26-28), with those events joining Daytona International Speedway (March 6-8) and Road America (May 30-June 1) as rounds with on-going ticket sales.

Tickets for the rounds at Barber Motorsports Park (April 4-6) and Ridge Motorsports Park (June 27-29) will be available shortly.

Tickets and camping for all the listed rounds are on sale except for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with the Monterey, California, facility scheduled to begin selling camping spots in three weeks.

“We’re excited for the 2025 MotoAmerica Championship season,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “It’s great news for our series and our fans that VIRginia International Raceway is back on our schedule, joining the rest of our premier 10-track lineup.”

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.motoamerica.com/calendar/