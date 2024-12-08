Sunday, December 8, 2024
News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 8th December 2024

Industry NewsLatest News
1 min.read

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 8th December 2024

The Week that Was – “Gear up for the Ride”

To find out more click on a headline below:

New Ducati Multistrada V2: the lightest in its category
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-ducati-multistrada-v2-the-lightest-in-its-category/

Ruroc Announces Shockwave Powered By Cardo Availability For EOX
https://superbike-news.co.uk/ruroc-announces-shockwave-powered-by-cardo-availability-for-eox/

Gift giving made easy with Dainese
https://superbike-news.co.uk/gift-giving-made-easy-with-dainese/

Christmas at the pumps set to be cheapest since the pandemic
https://superbike-news.co.uk//christmas-at-the-pumps-set-to-be-cheapest-since-the-pandemic/

Transform the Husqvarna Norden 901 into an exploring machine
https://superbike-news.co.uk/transform-the-husqvarna-norden-901-into-an-exploring-machine

NEW from Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2D jackets and gloves
https://superbike-news.co.uk/conquer-the-cold-new-vancouver-2-0-gloves/

Zero Motorcycles Showcases First XE and XB Models to UK Audience
https://superbike-news.co.uk/k/zero-motorcycles-showcases-first-xe-and-xb-models-to-uk-audience/

The new, entry level HJC C10 ASPA
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-hjc-rpha-71-ellon/

Christmas, MV Agusta Style
https://superbike-news.co.uk/christmas-mv-agusta-style/

TCX launches Nalbak WP – waterproof footwear for urban riders
https://superbike-news.co.uk/tcx-launches-nalbak-wp-waterproof-footwear-for-urban-riders/

The Last One – Ariel delivers final Ace motorcycle
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-last-one-ariel-delivers-final-ace-motorcycle/

Paul Hollywood’s Bike That Made it From New York to Hollywood, is Now For Sale
https://superbike-news.co.uk/paul-hollywoods-bike-that-made-it-from-new-york-to-hollywood-is-now-for-sale/

Clean and protect with ROKiT OFF

Diavel V4, Dare to be Bold. New “Black Roadster Livery” for the Model Year 2025
https://superbike-news.co.uk/diavel-v4-dare-to-be-bold-new-black-roadster-livery-for-the-model-year-2025/

NEW HJC RPHA 71 Ellon
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-hjc-rpha-71-ellon/

NEW HJC RPHA 12 Kos
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-hjc-rpha-12-kos/

NEW HJC i71 Viz
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-hjc-i71-viz/

Infinity Motorcycles expands its portfolio with the acquisition of Bike Stop Stevenage
https://superbike-news.co.uk/infinity-motorcycles-expands-its-portfolio-with-the-acquisition-of-bike-stop-stevenage/

Just Dropped Issue 34 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News
https://superbike-news.co.uk/just-dropped-issue-34-modern-classic-motorcycle-news/

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

The new, entry level HJC C10 ASPA
Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore: a collector’s bike to celebrate Made in Italy

