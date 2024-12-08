News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 8th December 2024
The Week that Was – “Gear up for the Ride”
To find out more click on a headline below:
New Ducati Multistrada V2: the lightest in its category
Ruroc Announces Shockwave Powered By Cardo Availability For EOX
Gift giving made easy with Dainese
Christmas at the pumps set to be cheapest since the pandemic
Transform the Husqvarna Norden 901 into an exploring machine
NEW from Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2D jackets and gloves
Zero Motorcycles Showcases First XE and XB Models to UK Audience
The new, entry level HJC C10 ASPA
Christmas, MV Agusta Style
TCX launches Nalbak WP – waterproof footwear for urban riders
The Last One – Ariel delivers final Ace motorcycle
Paul Hollywood’s Bike That Made it From New York to Hollywood, is Now For Sale
Clean and protect with ROKiT OFF
Diavel V4, Dare to be Bold. New “Black Roadster Livery” for the Model Year 2025
NEW HJC RPHA 71 Ellon
NEW HJC RPHA 12 Kos
NEW HJC i71 Viz
Infinity Motorcycles expands its portfolio with the acquisition of Bike Stop Stevenage
Just Dropped Issue 34 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News
