Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore: a collector’s bike to celebrate Made in Italy

A tribute to Made in Italy and Ducati history: the Panigale V4 Tricolore. A collector’s bike produced in just 1000 numbered units that will make the hearts of all enthusiasts beat faster, reinterpreting in a modern key the livery of the 1984 750 F1, a bike that began, exactly forty years ago, the history of modern supersport bikes from Borgo Panigale. A Tricolore livery that in the following years was dedicated to the most prestigious versions of the various generations of Ducati Superbikes, ever since the first 851 Desmoquattro in 1988. Innovation, tradition and passion come together in one extraordinary tale. The Panigale V4 Tricolore is a promise that is renewed: that of getting excited again, of experiencing the privilege of a history that continues to define the future of sports motorcycles. A bond that spans time, celebrating Ducati’s engineering artistry and the indomitable Italian spirit that animates each of its creations.

For Ducati, the Panigale V4 Tricolore is the latest innovation of 2024. It has been an incredible year, in which the Borgo Panigale-based company has won the MotoGP Riders’ and Manufacturers’ titles for the third time in a row, coming close to absolute domination with nineteen victories out of twenty Grand Prix. Added to this are the World Manufacturers’ title in Superbike, the Riders’ title in Supersport, and the Italian title on debut with the 450 MX in the Italian Motocross. There were also many national victories, including the Italian Superbike and the U.S. Superbike, which marked Ducati’s return to victory in the U.S. after 30 years. Last but not least, the historic successes in the Japanese Superbike Championship of the Panigale V4 managed by the Kagayama team.

This exclusive motorcycle was unveiled to the public with an off-site event, organised with the participation of partner Eataly, in the context of Art Basel week in Miami Beach, the overseas edition of the most prestigious art fair on the old continent. This is a context in which Ducati now feels at home, being in its third participation.

This world premiere was attended by Vice President Global Sales Francesco Milicia and Director Strategy & Style Center Andrea Ferraresi, who said, “In Miami and at Art Basel in particular we feel at home. Ducati is the only motorcycle brand able not only to combine sophisticated technology and sensual beauty, but also to break out of the typical schemes of sport liveries to create works of art, using the motorcycle as a canvas.” The Panigale V4 Tricolore, proudly designed by Drudi Performance and the Centro Stile Ducati, is based on the new Panigale V4. Its white, red, and green livery, proposed for the first time on the bike in an asymmetric version, celebrates the colours of the Italian flag by combining them with the black and white of the checkered flag, the symbol of victory, shown on the lower part of the fairing. The number plates with the number one, on the front and on the sides of the fairing, recall those of the sportiest and most sophisticated Ducatis, such as the Panigale V4 R or the Multistrada Pikes Peak.

A livery that underlines the aerodynamic surfaces of the bike, with more taut lines that highlight the change in style that marked, with the Panigale V4 2025, the transition from the sixth to the seventh generation of Ducati Superbikes. The base of the Panigale V4 Tricolore is in fact the new V4 presented last July at World Ducati Week and the protagonist of an important evolutionary leap thanks to an integrated approach to aerodynamics and design, a completely revised chassis, and innovative electronic solutions such as the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) and the Race eCBS.

For the first time in Ducati history, a Tricolore is enriched with technical equipment that improves its performance on the track, making this bike even more unique. The Panigale V4 Tricolore is in fact equipped with five-spoke carbon fibre rims that reduce the weight by 0.950 kg compared to the forged ones of the Panigale V4 S, lowering the moment of inertia by 12% at the front and 19% at the rear. Thanks to these rims, the nimbleness of the bike increases when changing direction and the tendency of the bike to close the trajectory during acceleration when still leaning is amplified.

The new Panigale V4 Tricolore is the first production bike in the world to be equipped with the Front Brake Pro front braking system, consisting of two finned Brembo T-Drive discs measuring 338.5 mm in diameter and 6.2 mm thick, which increase braking power and performance consistency. These discs, tested by Ducati Factory Riders in the 2024 Race of Champions, are derived from the racing discs mounted in the Superbike World Championship on the most demanding circuits and are paired with Hypure TM calipers. The calipers feature a titanium anodising treatment and an oversized Brembo logo. Finally, the front brake pump is an MCS 19.21 with remote brake lever position adjustment, as is the case on MotoGP and Superbike.

The special equipment of the Tricolore is completed by a dry clutch, adjustable footpegs in solid aluminum, and a GPS module. Anyone who wants to use the Panigale V4 Tricolore on the track will also have access to a racing tank cap in solid aluminum, brake caliper conveyors, open clutch cover in carbon fibre and a kit for removing the license plate holder, all supplied as standard. The experience of riding this collector’s bike will be made even more special thanks to the Alcantara seat, the racing plexiglass, and the dedicated animation of the dashboard at key-on. Finally, each Tricolore, like all collectible Ducatis, is made unique by the steering plate in machined aluminum from solid with the model’s name and unit number.

The Panigale V4 Tricolore is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated motorcycle cover, which are delivered in a special personalised box made to match the livery. The model number is also shown on the aluminum plate of the ignition key. Finally, the uniqueness of the Tricolor is reinforced by the option, reserved for owners, to complete their look with a limited-edition helmet and jacket featuring a colour scheme that echoes that of the motorcycle.

The dedicated page on the Ducati.com website contains all the information relating to this special bike.

Panigale V4 Tricolore

Special, numbered, and limited series

Colour Tricolore livery

Main features Desmosedici Stradale engine, 1,103 cc Maximum power of 216 hp at 13,500 rpm Maximum torque of 120.9 Nm at 11,250 rpm “Front Frame” 17-litre aluminum tank Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 3.0 Öhlins NPX-30 pressurised fork with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system Öhlins TTX 36 shock absorber with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system Öhlins steering damper with Öhlins Smart control system EC 3.0 Curb weight without fuel: 188 kg Alcantara seat Racing plexiglass Dry clutch kit Billet aluminum steering plate with model name and progressive number Dedicated dashboard animation for key-on Dedicated aluminum contact key with progressive number Adjustable billet aluminum footpegs Front Brake PRO braking system: double Brembo 338.5 x 6.2 mm T-drive ventilated front disc, Brembo Hypure TM calipers, Brembo MCS 19.21 pump with remote adjustment Carbon fibre rims (approved for two-seater use) Front and rear mudguard, chain guard, heel guards, swingarm cover, exhaust guard, alternator cover in carbon fibre GPS module Dedicated motorcycle cover * Certificate of authenticity* Customised box for additional components * Racing tank cap in billet aluminum ** Brake caliper air conveyors in carbon fibre ** License plate removal kit ** Open clutch cover in carbon fibre **



* Additional equipment

** Additional equipment not homologated for road use

