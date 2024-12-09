NEW! HJC F71 Fes & Tozz in stock now

Meet the F71, a modern sport-touring helmet that’s lightweight and packed with rider-friendly features.

Its aerodynamic shell ensures great performance at high speeds and is lightweight thanks to its Advanced Fibreglass Composite construction. It comes with a Dynamic Multi-Step Sunshield for sun protection and a wider eye port for a better field of view. The 3D contour design ensures a secure fit for added safety and comfort. The newly added Two-Way Pivot Ratchet system will provide the helmet with a better seal and smooth ratchet movement. If needed, it is designed for a comfortable fit with glasses. For emergencies, there’s an emergency pull tab on the Cheek Pads for quick and safe removal. The newly added reflective trim along the padding enhances safety. The F71 combines style and functionality for riders. The F71 is compatible with the 2nd GEN SMART HJC (sold separately).

Key Features

Advanced Fibreglass Composite Shell: lightweight, superior fit and comfort.

3 shell sizes for optimal weight and comfort.

Pinlock® Ready HJ-38 Visor: provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated; two-way pivot ratchet smooth ratchet movement & improved sealing.

Aerodynamic shell structure for extreme performance at maximum speeds.

“ACS” Advanced Channelling Ventilation System: full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity out of the helmet.

Emergency Kit (cheek pads) for safe and quick rescue in emergency situation.

Dynamic multi-step sun shield for optimised position.

Wider eye port provides better peripheral vision for riders.

Enhanced visor dual lock system for high-speed racing condition.

Interior with advanced anti-bacterial fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.

Crown and cheek pads are removable and washable.

Glasses grooves.

Double D-ring locking system.

Helmet comes standard with Pinlock®, chin curtain and breath deflector.

Ready for SMART HJC 11B, 21B & 50B Bluetooth (sold separately).

Visor: HJ-38

Sun shield: HJ-V12

Pinlock®: DKS466

ECE R22.06 approved

For more info follow this link

