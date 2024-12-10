Wednesday, December 11, 2024
2025 MXGP CALENDAR UPDATES WITH THE RETURNS OF MXGP OF PORTUGAL AND GREAT BRITAIN

Latest NewsMotoCrossOff-Road
1 min.read

2025 Mxgp Calendar Updates With The Returns Of Mxgp Of Portugal And Great BritainInfront Moto Racing is thrilled to announce several updates to the 2025 calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship with the return of the MXGP of Portugal at Agueda and the MXGP of Great Britain at Matterley Basin to the greatest delight of motocross fans.

The MXGP of Portugal will return to the esteemed Crossódromo Internacional de Águeda on 3 – 4 May 2025. Following a spectacular Grand Prix in 2024, where Pauls Jonass clinched his first MXGP victory and Liam Everts showcased exceptional skill to top the podium, the 2025 event promises to deliver another unforgettable experience. Along with MXGP and MX2, Portuguese motocross fans will also be able to see the support classes, EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing.

In the latest update to the 2025 MXGP calendar, the previously scheduled first round in Indonesia on June 29 has been cancelled. In its place, the MXGP of Great Britain will now take place at Matterley Basin on 21-22 June 2025. The second Indonesian round on 5-6 July remains on the calendar and will be the MXGP of Indonesia, with the venue to be announced.

The MXGP of Great Britain at Matterley Basin will feature the EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing as support classes, ensuring an action-packed weekend for all motocross enthusiasts.

These additions highlight Infront Moto Racing’s commitment to delivering a dynamic and comprehensive 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar, providing motocross fans many exciting events.

2025 MXGP Provisional Calendar updated below:2025 Mxgp Calendar Updates With The Returns Of Mxgp Of Portugal And Great Britain

To complete the excitement, Tickets for the MXGP of Portugal are now opened. Click Here to get yours.

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.mxgp.com

Ride Like a Winner With The 2025 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

Industry News
he 2025 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION will soon be rolling into start gates nationwide, poised and ready to leave the competition in its roost.

SHARK OXO – a new era of flip-back riding sensation

Helmets
Combining SHARK's rich heritage of innovation, cutting-edge aerodynamics, unparalleled comfort and advanced safety features, the new OXO delivers the ultimate versatility for those seeking a seamless transition. 

Exclusive, Beautiful, Hand-Crafted Triumph Unveils The Ultimate Bobber TFC

Industry News
Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Bonneville Bobber TFC, a Triumph Factory Custom that is the ultimate expression of custom Bobber style and attitude.

