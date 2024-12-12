Thursday, December 12, 2024
Dynamic Back Protector 2.0 – in stock now

Industry News Apparel Oxford Products
Less than 1 min.read

Dynamic Back Protector 2.0 - In Stock NowNEW DYNAMIC PROTECTORS 2.0
Dynamic ultra-flexible and lightweight protectors, ideal for casually styled motorcycle garments.

Key Features

  • Ultra Lightweight
  • Ultra Flexible
  • Slim Profile
  • Ventilated
  • Adaptive Impact Absorption
  • Multi Impact Compliant PU-Foam
  • CE Level 2 (EN 1621-1:2012)
  • 2 Year Guarantee
  • Sold as a pair

OB134 SMALL ELBOW / KNEE £29.99
OB135 SHOULDER £29.99
OB136 LARGE ELBOW / KNEE £29.99
OB137 HIP £29.99

Click here for more info on the Oxford Products site

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Nolan: Nevis Marketing become exclusive UK & Ireland distributor for iconic Italian helmet brand
Dainese Celebrates 20 Years of Retail Excellence in North America

New engine protection for 2016-2020 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R and RS

Aftermarket 0
As part of GBRacing's commitment to expanding its range of motorcycle protection for road and race, Triumph's popular Speed Triple 1050 simply couldn't be missed.

New Weise Navigator Laminated Jacket

Apparel 0
Full spec, AA-rated, laminated textile touring jacket with RE ZRO® armour.

Dainese Celebrates 20 Years of Retail Excellence in North America

Apparel 0
Italian Motorcycle Group Has Since Expanded to Thirteen US Flagship Stores.

