Dynamic Back Protector 2.0 – in stock now

NEW DYNAMIC PROTECTORS 2.0

Dynamic ultra-flexible and lightweight protectors, ideal for casually styled motorcycle garments.

Key Features

Ultra Lightweight

Ultra Flexible

Slim Profile

Ventilated

Adaptive Impact Absorption

Multi Impact Compliant PU-Foam

CE Level 2 (EN 1621-1:2012)

2 Year Guarantee

Sold as a pair

OB134 SMALL ELBOW / KNEE £29.99

OB135 SHOULDER £29.99

OB136 LARGE ELBOW / KNEE £29.99

OB137 HIP £29.99

