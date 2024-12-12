Dynamic Back Protector 2.0 – in stock now

NEW DYNAMIC PROTECTORS 2.0
Dynamic ultra-flexible and lightweight protectors, ideal for casually styled motorcycle garments.
Key Features
- Ultra Lightweight
- Ultra Flexible
- Slim Profile
- Ventilated
- Adaptive Impact Absorption
- Multi Impact Compliant PU-Foam
- CE Level 2 (EN 1621-1:2012)
- 2 Year Guarantee
- Sold as a pair
OB134 SMALL ELBOW / KNEE £29.99
OB135 SHOULDER £29.99
OB136 LARGE ELBOW / KNEE £29.99
OB137 HIP £29.99
