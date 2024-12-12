Thursday, December 12, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

New Weise Navigator Laminated Jacket

Industry NewsApparelWeise
1 min.read

New Weise Navigator Laminated JacketFull spec, AA-rated, laminated textile touring jacket with RE ZRO® armour.

Designed to shrug off even the heaviest deluge, the Weise Navigator has a fully laminated outer shell, with an extra DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating, to ensure water stays on the outside.

On the inside, a 100gsm quilted thermal inner keeps the wearer well insulated on the bike, and it can be removed and worn as a casual jacket when off it.

On warmer days, two large chest panels open to allow a cooling airflow direct to the torso. They both feature waterproof zips and are secured with FidLock® clips for easy operation on the road – no fiddly poppers or buttons to wrestle with.

Certified AA for safety, the Navigator’s shell is made from a tough and durable 600D textile. Under that sits CE-approved RE ZRO® shoulder, elbow and back armour. All five pieces are removable, to enable the jacket to be washed. There are also subtle torso and arm Reflex® panels for improved night-time visibility.

RE ZRO® armour is lighter and more flexible than most impact protection, without compromising performance. Its unique design also allows for greater breathability, eliminating hot spots, and is biodegradable in landfill once no longer required.

Packed with practical details to make life on the road more comfortable, there are four sleeve adjusters and waist straps to help reduce billowing. The collar is adjustable, with a FidLock® fastener and soft Neoprene® trim. Waterproof zips and Velcro® fastening on the cuffs allow gloves to be worn under or over, and there is a trouser connection zip with comfort stretch panel.

Two lower pockets, a large rear map pocket with waterproof zip, and three more inside, offer plenty of storage.

The Weise Navigator Jacket is available in sizes S-5XL, and retails at £359.99including VAT.

Find out more at www.weiseclothing.com

New Weise Navigator Laminated Jacket

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Dainese Celebrates 20 Years of Retail Excellence in North America
Next article
New engine protection for 2016-2020 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R and RS

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

New engine protection for 2016-2020 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R and RS

Aftermarket 0
As part of GBRacing's commitment to expanding its range of motorcycle protection for road and race, Triumph's popular Speed Triple 1050 simply couldn't be missed.

Dainese Celebrates 20 Years of Retail Excellence in North America

Apparel 0
Italian Motorcycle Group Has Since Expanded to Thirteen US Flagship Stores.

Dynamic Back Protector 2.0 – in stock now

Apparel 0
NEW DYNAMIC PROTECTORS 2.0 Dynamic ultra-flexible and lightweight protectors, ideal for casually styled motorcycle garments.

Most Popular

New engine protection for 2016-2020 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R and RS

Aftermarket 0
As part of GBRacing's commitment to expanding its range of motorcycle protection for road and race, Triumph's popular Speed Triple 1050 simply couldn't be missed.

Dainese Celebrates 20 Years of Retail Excellence in North America

Apparel 0
Italian Motorcycle Group Has Since Expanded to Thirteen US Flagship Stores.

Dynamic Back Protector 2.0 – in stock now

Apparel 0
NEW DYNAMIC PROTECTORS 2.0 Dynamic ultra-flexible and lightweight protectors, ideal for casually styled motorcycle garments.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
New Engine Protection For 2016-2020 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R And Rs

New engine protection for 2016-2020 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R...

Frank Duggan - 0