New Weise Navigator Laminated Jacket

Full spec, AA-rated, laminated textile touring jacket with RE ZRO® armour.

Designed to shrug off even the heaviest deluge, the Weise Navigator has a fully laminated outer shell, with an extra DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating, to ensure water stays on the outside.

On the inside, a 100gsm quilted thermal inner keeps the wearer well insulated on the bike, and it can be removed and worn as a casual jacket when off it.

On warmer days, two large chest panels open to allow a cooling airflow direct to the torso. They both feature waterproof zips and are secured with FidLock® clips for easy operation on the road – no fiddly poppers or buttons to wrestle with.

Certified AA for safety, the Navigator’s shell is made from a tough and durable 600D textile. Under that sits CE-approved RE ZRO® shoulder, elbow and back armour. All five pieces are removable, to enable the jacket to be washed. There are also subtle torso and arm Reflex® panels for improved night-time visibility.

RE ZRO® armour is lighter and more flexible than most impact protection, without compromising performance. Its unique design also allows for greater breathability, eliminating hot spots, and is biodegradable in landfill once no longer required.

Packed with practical details to make life on the road more comfortable, there are four sleeve adjusters and waist straps to help reduce billowing. The collar is adjustable, with a FidLock® fastener and soft Neoprene® trim. Waterproof zips and Velcro® fastening on the cuffs allow gloves to be worn under or over, and there is a trouser connection zip with comfort stretch panel.

Two lower pockets, a large rear map pocket with waterproof zip, and three more inside, offer plenty of storage.

The Weise Navigator Jacket is available in sizes S-5XL, and retails at £359.99including VAT.

Find out more at www.weiseclothing.com