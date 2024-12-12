Bemsee go BIG for 2025 with a £5000 prize pot!



British Motorcycle Racing Club to run CB500 championship in 2025



The British Motorcycle Racing Club (Bemsee) will run a new Honda CB500 championship in 2025. Dubbed the Bemsee Thunderbike 500, the class will run on its own grid next season, with the series gaining ACU championship status and a £5,000 prize pot courtesy of sponsors Fyne Audio and SF Parts.

There will be four classes within the wider series; one for rookies and three split by combined rider and riding kit weight. The lightweight class is for riders sub-75kg, middleweight for riders between 75-95kg, and heavyweight for riders over 95kg.

The launch of a new CB500 series provides an opportunity for riders who may have previously raced their machines with other clubs that have since ceased operations, giving them the chance to continue racing without having to change classes.

Mike Dommett, the club’s CEO, said, “The addition of a Honda CB500 championship gives us another class that provides more affordable ways of going motorcycle racing in what is still a challenging economic climate; there are a lot of existing race-prepped bikes out there and an abundance of parts. And with opportunities for riders to race their CB500s lessening in recent years, we’re delighted to be able to invite those riders to join us and race with the oldest motorcycle racing club in the country. “The class structure is based on rider feedback, with rider weight having the biggest impact on performance and lap times on lower-powered naked bikes.”

The British Motorcycle Racing Club’s 2025 season gets underway at Brands Hatch Indy on 14-16 March. For more information on the club and its classes, click here.

Photos supplied by: Mark Dent, Tech Officer and Bemsee Board Member.