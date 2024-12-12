NEW from Oxford: Snapjack V3 in stock now

Oxford’s Snapjack V3 is a very compact alternative to traditional rear paddock stands, which can be cumbersome to transport and store.

If you live in an apartment block or want to maintain your chain while away touring, this pocket-sized option could be your answer.

This latest version offers improved stability when loaded and additional user-friendly features.

These include an anti-pinch tab to prevent hands getting caught when lifting the bike and a pull loop on the hinge pin to aid removal when lowering the stand.

Designed to lift the rear tyre with ease, the Oxford Snapjack V3 allows the wheel to spin freely, making tasks like applying chain lube, cleaning chains, rims, and tyres quicker and simpler. Perfect for any rider looking for convenience and efficiency in bike maintenance.

Snapjack V3 – in stock now!

OX298

RRP – £49.99

Key Features:

• Safe and easy to use

• Lifts rear tyre so wheel turns freely

• Lightweight

• Compact storage when not in use

• Portable

Includes:

• Snapjack V3

• Locking pin

• Hinge pin

• Kickstand anti-skid pad

• Brake locking strap

• Carry pouch

