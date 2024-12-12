Thursday, December 12, 2024
NEW from Oxford: Snapjack V3 in stock now

Industry News
New From Oxford: Snapjack V3 , Oxford Products, - In Stock NowOxford’s Snapjack V3 is a very compact alternative to traditional rear paddock stands, which can be cumbersome to transport and store.

If you live in an apartment block or want to maintain your chain while away touring, this pocket-sized option could be your answer.

This latest version offers improved stability when loaded and additional user-friendly features.

These include an anti-pinch tab to prevent hands getting caught when lifting the bike and a pull loop on the hinge pin to aid removal when lowering the stand.

Designed to lift the rear tyre with ease, the Oxford Snapjack V3 allows the wheel to spin freely, making tasks like applying chain lube, cleaning chains, rims, and tyres quicker and simpler. Perfect for any rider looking for convenience and efficiency in bike maintenance.

New From Oxford: Snapjack V3 , Oxford Products, - In Stock NowSnapjack V3 – in stock now!
OX298
RRP – £49.99

Key Features:
• Safe and easy to use
• Lifts rear tyre so wheel turns freely
• Lightweight
• Compact storage when not in use
• Portable

Includes:
• Snapjack V3
• Locking pin
• Hinge pin
• Kickstand anti-skid pad
• Brake locking strap
• Carry pouch

BMW Motorrad Clothing Collection 2025

Apparel 0
For more than four decades, BMW Motorrad has been committed to making motorcycling as safe and comfortable as possible with perfectly designed clothing that is fashionable, attractive and stylish.

Chase Down Uncharted Territory With The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R

Industry News 0
Be it isolated ice-clad tundras, heavily wooded forests or dried-up riverbeds, the 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R is ready to cross borders in search of new, uncharted ground.

Husqvarna Mobility presents 2025 Factory Edition motocross machine

Husqvarna Motorcycles 0
New FC 450 Factory Edition equipped with advanced technology and race-tested components to deliver unrivalled performance

