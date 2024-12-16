Monday, December 16, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

KTM Bids a Fond Farewell to Adventure Experience Partner

Industry NewsManufacturersKTM
2 min.read

Ktm Bids A Fond Farewell To Adventure Experience PartnerAfter five full throttle years as official Adventure experience partner in the UK, KTM waves the chequered flag on its time with Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience.

After half a decade of flat out adventure thrills with Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience, the time has come to bid a fond farewell to KTM’s official Adventure Experience partner in the UK. While reminiscent over its time with the offroad centre, KTM’s focus shifts to refining its test ride offering by providing exceptional riding experiences on its brand new Adventure line-up at a selection of shows and events throughout 2025.

DARE TO ADVENTURE is a motto synonymous with the KTM attitude of limitless, no holds barred adventure riding. An attitude instantly adopted by the Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience when it became official experience partner of KTM UK in 2019.

Over the course of the partnership, the Powys based firm has been the go to for budding adventurers of all abilities looking to get READY TO RACE on a selection of the most capable Adventure machinery on the market. From the entry-level KTM 390 ADVENTURE through the middleweight KTM 790 ADVENTURE, KTM 790 ADVENTURE R and KTM 890 ADVENTURE R to the big-hitting KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R, Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience has offered potential and existing KTM customers expert training and tuition across its 6600 acre playground.

KTM’s relationship with the experience partner gave birth to customer events such as the KTM ADVENTURE RALLY UK, offered a regularly occupied overseas playground for legendary adventurer and KTM ambassador Chris Birch, all while provided riding experiences that the KTM Adventure rider community will remember for a lifetime.

Matt Walker, Managing Director of KTM UK: “After a fantastic five years of working with Mark Molineux and the team, it’s time for KTM UK to bid farewell to Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience. Over the years, the team have been a real asset to KTM UK through their dedication to providing exceptional riding experiences and expert tuition to existing and future KTM customers, and it has been an absolute pleasure to have worked with and ridden alongside such a talented and passionate team. I would like to thank Mark and the Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience team, and wish them all the best for the future.”

KTM furthers its commitment to creating capable, class-leading Adventure motorcycles in 2025 with a selection of new machinery, including the KTM 390 ADVENTURE and KTM 390 ADVENTURE R, KTM 390 ENDURO R, updated KTM 790 ADVENTURE and KTM 890 ADVENTURE R and new KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE range.

Customers looking to test ride or find out more about the latest KTM machinery are encouraged to contact their local Authorised KTM Dealer for more information.

To find out more about KTM, click HERE.

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 15th December 2024
Next article
SHARK X VENUM – a collaboration fusing performance and style

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

SHARK X VENUM – a collaboration fusing performance and style

Helmets 0
SHARK has joined in ‘cooperative combat’ with VENUM – the World’s leading combat sports brand- to launch a limited edition graphic on its Skwal i3 and Skwal i3 Jet helmets.

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 15th December 2024

Industry News 0
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 15th December 2024. The Week that Was - "Gear up for the Ride"

AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen grid is filling fast

British Superbike 0
After an action-packed inaugural year, the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship is back for 2025, with riders from around the world lining up on the grid for the eight-round series.

Most Popular

SHARK X VENUM – a collaboration fusing performance and style

Helmets 0
SHARK has joined in ‘cooperative combat’ with VENUM – the World’s leading combat sports brand- to launch a limited edition graphic on its Skwal i3 and Skwal i3 Jet helmets.

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 15th December 2024

Industry News 0
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 15th December 2024. The Week that Was - "Gear up for the Ride"

AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen grid is filling fast

British Superbike 0
After an action-packed inaugural year, the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship is back for 2025, with riders from around the world lining up on the grid for the eight-round series.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Shark X Venum – A Collaboration Fusing Performance And Style

SHARK X VENUM – a collaboration fusing performance and style

Frank Duggan - 0