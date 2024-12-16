KTM Bids a Fond Farewell to Adventure Experience Partner

After five full throttle years as official Adventure experience partner in the UK, KTM waves the chequered flag on its time with Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience.

After half a decade of flat out adventure thrills with Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience, the time has come to bid a fond farewell to KTM’s official Adventure Experience partner in the UK. While reminiscent over its time with the offroad centre, KTM’s focus shifts to refining its test ride offering by providing exceptional riding experiences on its brand new Adventure line-up at a selection of shows and events throughout 2025.

DARE TO ADVENTURE is a motto synonymous with the KTM attitude of limitless, no holds barred adventure riding. An attitude instantly adopted by the Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience when it became official experience partner of KTM UK in 2019.

Over the course of the partnership, the Powys based firm has been the go to for budding adventurers of all abilities looking to get READY TO RACE on a selection of the most capable Adventure machinery on the market. From the entry-level KTM 390 ADVENTURE through the middleweight KTM 790 ADVENTURE, KTM 790 ADVENTURE R and KTM 890 ADVENTURE R to the big-hitting KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R, Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience has offered potential and existing KTM customers expert training and tuition across its 6600 acre playground.

KTM’s relationship with the experience partner gave birth to customer events such as the KTM ADVENTURE RALLY UK, offered a regularly occupied overseas playground for legendary adventurer and KTM ambassador Chris Birch, all while provided riding experiences that the KTM Adventure rider community will remember for a lifetime.

Matt Walker, Managing Director of KTM UK: “After a fantastic five years of working with Mark Molineux and the team, it’s time for KTM UK to bid farewell to Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience. Over the years, the team have been a real asset to KTM UK through their dedication to providing exceptional riding experiences and expert tuition to existing and future KTM customers, and it has been an absolute pleasure to have worked with and ridden alongside such a talented and passionate team. I would like to thank Mark and the Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience team, and wish them all the best for the future.”

KTM furthers its commitment to creating capable, class-leading Adventure motorcycles in 2025 with a selection of new machinery, including the KTM 390 ADVENTURE and KTM 390 ADVENTURE R, KTM 390 ENDURO R, updated KTM 790 ADVENTURE and KTM 890 ADVENTURE R and new KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE range.

Customers looking to test ride or find out more about the latest KTM machinery are encouraged to contact their local Authorised KTM Dealer for more information.

To find out more about KTM, click HERE.