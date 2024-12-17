Augusto Fernández Joins Yamaha as Official MotoGP Test Rider in 2025

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and Yamaha Motor Racing are delighted to welcome Augusto Fernández into the Yamaha family.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and Yamaha Motor Racing are delighted to announce that experienced MotoGP rider Augusto Fernández will be reinforcing the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team for the 2025 season.

Fernández has two years of experience in MotoGP (2023-2024) and six years in Moto2 (2017-2022), including a Moto2 World Championship title achieved in 2022, making him a well-established name amongst motorsports fans and someone very familiar with the MotoGP paddock.

Starting from the upcoming MotoGP shakedown test (scheduled in Sepang, Malaysia from 31 January – 2 February), Fernández will start his new testing job, riding the YZR-M1.

Throughout 2025, he will take part in Official IRTA Tests and private Yamaha tests as well as various wildcard events with the aim of helping Yamaha’s engineers with their MotoGP bike development programme.

LIN JARVIS

Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Racing

I am delighted to confirm that Augusto Fernández is officially joining Yamaha for the 2025 season as a Yamaha Factory MotoGP Test Rider. Bike development is a priority for Yamaha as we challenge to return to winning ways at the earliest opportunity.

We have signed Augusto to be our second Yamaha Test Rider alongside Cal Crutchlow. Cal was unfortunately unable to fulfil all his testing duties in 2024 and it became obvious that we needed to recruit a second rider to assist us with completing all essential activities for 2025.

We believe Augusto will be a good fit for both the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team and the YZR-M1 bike. Augusto is young and is fast, and he can test alongside Cal and learn the special methodology required from a full-time test rider.

Our current performance ranking permits us to take full advantage of the maximum limit for the testing programme. In addition to the tests, we have the idea to participate at up to six wild-card rides, and Augusto will also be the go-to replacement rider in case any one of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team riders or Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP riders are unable to race at any time in 2025. The many riding opportunities should allow Augusto to maintain his racing speed while he proceeds with the intensive testing obligations.

Augusto has already started to work with us off track and his first real test participation will be at the shakedown test in Sepang at the end of January 2025.

In the meantime, we are following closely Cal’s improving physical condition after his arm issues this year, and we hope he will be able to return as soon as possible to resume his testing duties.

AUGUSTO FERNÁNDEZ

Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Rider

I’m very happy and super excited to join Yamaha as a test rider for 2025. It’s a huge honour to be part of the Yamaha family, and I want to thank everyone who made it happen.

In this amazing new project, I will do my best to help Yamaha to be back where they deserve to be.

Can’t wait to start our journey together!

ABOUT AUGUSTO FERNÁNDEZ

Date of Birth: 23-09-1997

Place of Birth: Madrid, Spain

Height: 181 cm

Weight: 73 kg

Moto2 Debut GP: 2017 ITA

First Moto2 Win: 2019 NED

Moto2 World Championship Title: 2022

MotoGP Debut GP: 2023 POR

Born in Madrid but based in Mallorca since childhood, Augusto Fernández started racing when he was just eight years old. He first came to attention when he won regional championships in the 65cc and then the 85cc class.

Fernández moved up to the 500cc class in 2013 as he competed in the European Junior Cup International Championship. He finished second in his first season before earning the title in 2014.

After being named Rookie of the Year in WorldSBK’s Superstock 600 class in 2015 and scoring fifth in the FIM CEV Repsol Moto2 in 2016, the young Spaniard earned a place in the Moto2 World Championship for the 2017 season. He made his debut at Mugello and finished in the points twice.

In 2018 the Pons HP 40 team called on him during the Catalunya GP to replace Hector Barbera. The Spaniard reached the top 8 on up to three occasions, and even came close to the podium at the Japanese GP. A breakthrough year followed in 2019. Despite an early injury that saw him miss out on Argentina and Austin, he won three races and twice more finished on the podium, ending the campaign in fifth place overall.

For 2020 he started as one of the favourites in the Moto2 title fight after inheriting Alex Márquez’ seat at EG 0,0 Marc VDS. However, injury derailed his plans, and he came 13th overall. But Fernández bounced back in style in 2021. He was able to recover his best form to excel in the last half of the season, taking six podiums in the last nine races, and ended the season in fifth place overall.

Fernández then made the move to Red Bull KTM Ajo for the 2022 season and enjoyed instant success, with four victories and a host of podium finishes seeing him crowned Moto2 World Champion at the final round in Valencia.

By then he had already secured his promotion to MotoGP in 2023 with Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, and his debut season in the premier class would end up being a success, with his fourth place at the French GP standing out. He finished 10th or better on five occasions as he took 17th place in the overall championship standings.

However, the 2024 season proved challenging. His best scores were top-10 finishes in the Jerez Sprint, Phillip Island Sprint, and the Malaysian GP Race. He wrapped up the season in 20th place in the rankings.

After the trying year, the Spaniard was ready for a change and decided to join the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team for 2025.