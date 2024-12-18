News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 22nd December 2024

The Week that Was – “Gear up for the Ride”

To find out more click on a headline below:

NEW iridium lens goggles from LS2

https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-iridium-lens-goggles-from-ls2/

SHARK X VENUM – a collaboration fusing performance and style

https://superbike-news.co.uk/shark-x-venum-a-collaboration-fusing-performance-and-style/

Augusto Fernández Joins Yamaha as Official MotoGP Test Rider in 2025

https://superbike-news.co.uk/augusto-fernandez-joins-yamaha-as-official-motogp-test-rider-in-2025/

Discover The Top 5 Reasons To Attend The Classic Bike Guide Winter Classic

https://superbike-news.co.uk/discover-the-top-5-reasons-to-attend-the-classic-bike-guide-winter-classic/

Conquer the elements in Richa’s Armada GORE-TEX textiles

https://superbike-news.co.uk/conquer-the-elements-in-richas-armada-gore-tex-textiles/

Courier HotGrips: heated grips for professional riders – in stock now

https://superbike-news.co.uk/courier-hotgrips-heated-grips-for-professional-riders-in-stock-now/

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championships entry lists revealed

https://superbike-news.co.uk/2025-motul-fim-superbike-world-championships-entry-lists-revealed/

2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship: Full Grid Revealed

https://superbike-news.co.uk/2025-fim-womens-circuit-racing-world-championship-full-grid-revealed/

NEW from Oxford: Chain Brush Pro

https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-from-oxford-chain-brush-pro/

NEW from Oxford: Toronto 1.0 Suit

https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-from-oxford-toronto-1-0-suit/

GASGAS Spices up its 2025 Factory Edition Dirt Bikes With an All-New Look

https://superbike-news.co.uk/gasgas-spices-up-its-2025-factory-edition-dirt-bikes-with-an-all-new-look/

Drivers want tougher sentences for drink-drivers

https://superbike-news.co.uk/drivers-want-tougher-sentences-for-drink-drivers/

Just Dropped Issue 35 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

https://superbike-news.co.uk/just-dropped-issue-35-modern-classic-motorcycle-news/

KTM Plots a Path to The Future And to More Victory

https://superbike-news.co.uk/ktm-plots-a-path-to-the-future-and-to-more-victory/

KTM Adventure Cables from Venhill

https://superbike-news.co.uk/ktm-adventure-cables-from-venhill/

Ride Like Royalty In The 2024 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 – Feature

https://superbike-news.co.uk/ride-like-royalty-in-the-2024-royal-enfield-interceptor-650-feature/

Explore the World of BMW 2025

https://superbike-news.co.uk/explore-the-world-of-bmw-2025/