Ride Like Royalty In The 2024 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 – Feature

Ride Like Royalty In The 2024 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 – Review And Features!

This model was kindly loaned to to us by Royal Enfield Are you ready to rev up your engines?

Jess embarked on look around and thoughts along with her first ride on on the – 2024 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

00:00 Introduction and Walk-Around

00:52 Photo Gallery

02:17 First Ride

02:47 Photo Gallery Continued

04:37 Credits

Video and images by Jess (@BeastBobber )

Voiceover is produced by Google txt to voice so may not seem natural saying some words.

Featured today in our digital magazine issue 35 dated 20th December 2024

Filmed on @DJI Action 5

Website and Digital Magazine: Subscribe via the website: https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/modern-classic-motorcycle-news-magazine/