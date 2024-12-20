Friday, December 20, 2024
Ride Like Royalty In The 2024 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 – Feature

Ride Like Royalty In The 2024 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 – Review And Features!

This model was kindly loaned to to us by Royal Enfield Are you ready to rev up your engines?

Jess embarked on look around and thoughts along with her first ride on on the – 2024 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

00:00 Introduction and Walk-Around

00:52 Photo Gallery

02:17 First Ride

02:47 Photo Gallery Continued

04:37 Credits

Video and images by Jess (@BeastBobber )

Voiceover is produced by Google txt to voice so may not seem natural saying some words.

Featured today in our digital magazine issue 35 dated 20th December 2024

Filmed on @DJI Action 5

Website and Digital Magazine: Subscribe via the website: https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/modern-classic-motorcycle-news-magazine/

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

KTM Adventure Cables from Venhill

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

KTM Adventure Cables from Venhill

British-made clutch cable upgrade for KTM 790 and 890 Adventure models

KTM Plots a Path to The Future And to More Victory

READY TO RACE is more than a slogan for KTM. It defines our existence. In competition, there are highs and lows, daring and disappointment, and victory and defeat.

Just Dropped Issue 35 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Just dropped today issue 35 of Modern Classic  Motorcycle News digital magazineWelcome to the latest of Modern Classic Motorcycle News latest news, lifestyle and reviews from the world of Modern Classic, Roadster and Naked motorcycles.

Ktm Adventure Cables From Venhill

KTM Adventure Cables from Venhill

