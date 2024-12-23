GIVI has the perfect list to pamper motorcyclists this festive season

The transalpine firm has the ideal gifts to surprise two-wheel lovers this year.

GIVI, the Italian brand of reference in motorbike and motorcycling equipment, presents a selection of products that are sure to be on the wish lists of all two-wheeled users for this holiday season. Whether for off-road adventurers or road enthusiasts, the firm has innovative and functional solutions that are the perfect gift for this time of year.

Making bikers’ dreams come true for over 40 years, GIVI has perfected the art of creating equipment that combines innovation, quality and design with a touch of Italian magic. This year, the company that’s inspired by its passion for two wheels offers a unique selection of products which make the ideal gift for those seeking adventure, comfort and style on every ride.

X.27 TOURER modular helmet

The X.27 TOURER is a modular helmet made of thermoplastic material, perfect for the most demanding trips. With a Pinlock® Max Vision lens-ready visor, a flip-up chin guard and an optimised ventilation system, this helmet combines safety, comfort and style. It is also certified according to ECE 22 06 P/J standards and therefore offers a high level of safety both as a full-face helmet and as a jet helmet. Its removable and washable interiors make it a practical and durable option. It’s available in three colour combinations: black and red, matt titanium and yellow and white, blue and red. And in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

TREKKER OUTBACK EVO SMART Side Case

With a 48-litre capacity, this natural aluminium side case redefines functionality on motorbike trips. Its MONOKEY® CAM-SIDE system ensures an anti-vibration grip, even on the roughest terrain, while the innovative Hold it Active System allows you to tilt the case without completely unlatching it, making it easy to access. Compatible with a wide range of optional accessories, this case is available an aluminium version and in black.

GRT709 CANYON Saddlebags

These 35-litre saddlebags are designed for enduro and off-road bikes, and stand out for their versatility and robustness. Their UNIFIT attachment system guarantees a safe and practical installation. Meanwhile, the roll-up fastener ensures total waterproofing, and the high-strength materials, such as 1200D polyester and Hypalon, offer durability even in the most extreme conditions. What’s more, they include a removable internal pouch, M.O.L.L.E. system buttonholes and reflective details for increased visibility.

GRT715 Tank Bag

The GRT715 is a 20 litre waterproof tank bag, perfect for any motorbike adventure. With a reinforced design and non-slip base, it offers great strength and comfort. It includes a transparent top pocket for maps or devices, a side pocket, waterproof zip fastener and reflective detailing for increased visibility. Reach-approved 840D TPU nylon construction ensures durability and waterproofing, while the ergonomic handle and padded shoulder strap make it easy to carry.

XL02B Bag

Ideal for long trips, this 25 litre bag is expandable to 35 litres and combines water resistance with practicality. Its design includes a non-slip base, high quality YKK® zips and a removable inner bag to keep the contents dry in all circumstances. It can also be transformed into a backpack thanks to its detachable shoulder straps. A must-have for motorcycling enthusiasts.

T507 Inner bag

Perfect for the Trekker Outback panniers or as stand-alone luggage, this rectangular inner bag ensures total waterproofness thanks to its roll-up fastener. Made of durable PVC Tarpaulin, it comes with fluorescent elastic straps and a shoulder strap for easy carrying.

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.