South Florida MiniGP To Host Three Mini Cup Qualifiers In 2025

Three Different Racetracks In Florida To Offer Young Racers The Chance To Qualify For Mission Mini Cup National Final.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that South Florida MiniGP will play host to three MotoAmerica Mission Mini Cup Qualifiers at three different racetracks in 2025.

South Florida MiniGP will organize and host qualifying races for the Mission Mini Cup National Final that will be held for a second successive year at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, August 8-10. The three qualifiers will be held at T4 Kartplex in Palmetto, Florida (March 15-16), Bushnell Motorsports Park in Bushnell, Florida (April 12-13), and Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Florida (May 3-4).

Qualifiers at the three South Florida MiniGP races will be held for all six classes: Stock 50 (ages 6-8), Stock 110 (ages 8-12), GP 110 (ages 8-12), GP 160 (ages 10-14), GP 190 (ages 10-14) and Street GP (ages 14 and up).

“We’re thrilled that South Florida MiniGP will host three of our Qualifiers in 2025,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “With its rich history in mini road racing, and its role in introducing many riders to the sport, South Florida MiniGP is a valued partner. We deeply appreciate the dedication of owner Michael Correa and the entire club and are excited to welcome them to our Mini Cup program.”

In 2025, South Florida MiniGP will be celebrating its 10th anniversary of running MiniGP races with the club having a long list of alumni, including MotoAmerica racers like Avery Dreher and his sister Ella, Isaac Woodworth, Logan Cunnison, and more.

“Hold on tight because South Florida MiniGP is turning up the heat in 2025 with three Mission Mini Cup Qualifiers,” said Michael Correa, owner of South Florida MiniGP. “We’re talking about the fastest kids on two wheels, all vying for a chance to compete at the legendary Road America. This is more than just racing, it’s a launchpad for the next generation of motorcycle champions. And it all goes down right here in sunny Florida.”

The three MotoAmerica Mission Mini Cup Qualifiers will be part of South Florida MiniGP’s eight-round sprint-race series. The club will also host two endurance rounds, including the Aaron Dreher Classic at Bushnell Motorsports Park, August 9.

For more information on South Florida MiniGP, visit https://www.sflminigp.com/

For more information about the MotoAmerica Mini Cup series or club participation in the series, please contact minicup@motoamerica.com

2025 South Florida MiniGP Schedule

February 8-9 T4 KartPlex Palmetto, FL

*March 15-16 T4 KartPlex Palmetto, FL

*April 12-13 Bushnell Motorsports Park Bushnell, FL

*May 3-4 Gainesville Raceway Gainesville, FL

June 7-8 Bushnell Motorsports Park Bushnell, FL

August 30-31 Gainesville Raceway Gainesville, FL

October 11-12 Bushnell Motorsports Park Bushnell, FL

November 9-10 Bushnell Motorsports Park Bushnell, FL

*MotoAmerica Mission Mini Cup Qualifiers