Friday, January 3, 2025
2025 MXGP Calendar Update | Galician Venue of Lugo Set to Host MXGP Of Spain

Latest NewsMotoCrossOff-Road
Less than 1 min.read

2025 Mxgp Calendar Update | Galician Venue Of Lugo Set To Host Mxgp Of SpainInfront Moto Racing is excited to announce that the MXGP of Spain will be taking place at Lugo on the 10-11 May 2025.

Following the great success of the 2024 edition, the MXGP of Spain will this time go to Lugo, marking the second consecutive year that the Galician venue will host a MXGP event, promising another thrilling weekend of world-class motocross action.

Fans can look forward to the excitement of the MXGP and MX2, alongside the highly competitive EMX250 European Championship and the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship. Lugo’s excellent facilities and passionate atmosphere anticipate an unforgettable weekend of motocross.

Don't miss your chance to witness the adrenaline-fueled racing live and get your TICKETS for the MXGP of Spain HERE.

 

