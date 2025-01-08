NEW HJC i80 Roki and Velly

The new HJC i80 is a system helmet designed for adventure riding, striking the perfect balance between safety, comfort and style. With an advanced polycarbonate composite shell, it offers both lightweight durability and effective impact protection.

Combining the features of a full-face helmet and an open-face helmet, the chin bar can be flipped up to transform the helmet into a more open configuration. The rider can have the protection of a full-face helmet when the chin bar is down, and the convenience of an open-face style helmet when the chin bar is flipped up.

In stock now

RRP: £229.99

Key Features

Advanced Polycarbonate Compound (APC): by blending high-grade polycarbonate with high impact strength and ABS in an optimal ratio, HJC has developed a shell that is both strong and impact-resistant while maintaining a lightweight design

Advanced Channelling Ventilation System (ACS): top vents and 2 step toggle lower vents; full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity out of the helmet

Pinlock ready HJ-44 visor: provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated

Wind tunnel tested peak visor and fine-tuned using advanced CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) programs, provided maximum stability and reduced drag, even at high speeds

Dark smoke sun shield installed

Interior parts: moisture-wicking and dry 3D contour cheek pads for comfort

Removable and washable crown and cheek pads

Cheek pads: interchangeable throughout all sizes

Glasses grooves accommodate riders with eyewear

Helmet comes standard with both Pinlock and Chin Curtain

Warranty lasts up to 5 years from the date of purchase

Locking system: micro buckle

ECE R22.06 approved

Visor: HJ-44

Sunshield: HJ-V12

Pinlock®: DKS597

Roki Yellow: i80ry

Roki Orange Black: i80ro

Velly Red: i80vr

Velly Black: i80vb

For more info follow this link HJC i80 Roki and Velly

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com