NEW HJC i80 Roki and Velly

The new HJC i80 is a system helmet designed for adventure riding, striking the perfect balance between safety, comfort and style. With an advanced polycarbonate composite shell, it offers both lightweight durability and effective impact protection.
Combining the features of a full-face helmet and an open-face helmet, the chin bar can be flipped up to transform the helmet into a more open configuration. The rider can have the protection of a full-face helmet when the chin bar is down, and the convenience of an open-face style helmet when the chin bar is flipped up.
Key Features
- Advanced Polycarbonate Compound (APC): by blending high-grade polycarbonate with high impact strength and ABS in an optimal ratio, HJC has developed a shell that is both strong and impact-resistant while maintaining a lightweight design
- Advanced Channelling Ventilation System (ACS): top vents and 2 step toggle lower vents; full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity out of the helmet
- Pinlock ready HJ-44 visor: provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated
- Wind tunnel tested peak visor and fine-tuned using advanced CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) programs, provided maximum stability and reduced drag, even at high speeds
- Dark smoke sun shield installed
- Interior parts: moisture-wicking and dry 3D contour cheek pads for comfort
- Removable and washable crown and cheek pads
- Cheek pads: interchangeable throughout all sizes
- Glasses grooves accommodate riders with eyewear
- Helmet comes standard with both Pinlock and Chin Curtain
- Warranty lasts up to 5 years from the date of purchase
- Locking system: micro buckle
- ECE R22.06 approved
- Visor: HJ-44
- Sunshield: HJ-V12
- Pinlock®: DKS597
Roki Yellow: i80ry
Roki Orange Black: i80ro
Velly Red: i80vr
Velly Black: i80vb
